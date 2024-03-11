John Mulaney may be tapped for future Oscars host after unhinged rant goes viral

John Mulaney may be appointed to host a future Oscars after his hilariously unhinged nomination speech went viral.

Between first time wins, incredible musical acts, and an unsurprising Best Picture winner, the 2024 Oscars definitely finished Hollywood’s award season with a bang.

While the award show saw many wonderful presenters from Ariana Grande to Lupita Nyong’o, one of the most notable presenters was undoubtedly comedian John Mulaney.

His hilariously unhinged presentation for Best Sound instantly went viral thanks to his off the wall rant and now many people are hoping he’ll be tapped to host next year’s Oscars.

Mulaney steals the Oscars thanks to Field of Dream bit

The comedian began his set by explaining why sound is so important to any film because they give audiences timeless memorable quotes, like the memed Madame Web quote that never even made it into the film.

Mulaney then went on to monologue about his favorite movie quote, “If you build it, he will come,” which is from the 1989 classic baseball film Field of Dreams.

From there, Mulaney launched into a minute long summary of the film where he picked out some of the most important parts of the film like Kevin Costner “mowing down corn” to make the field even though it’s a financially dumb decision and Burt Lancaster saving a little girl from choking on a hot dog, but sacrificing his time on the ghost baseball field.

You can watch the full clip below:

Viewers were quick to take to social media to basically demand that Mulaney be next year’s Oscars host as he flawlessly made the crowd laugh in less time than the show’s actual host Jimmy Kimmel did.

“John Mulaney I am on my hands and knees begging you to host the Oscars,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another user posed the question, “If John Mulaney isn’t hired to host the Oscars next year, then literally what are we even doing here?”

This isn’t the first time that Mulaney’s fans have petitioned him to host the Oscars as his presenter set for the 14th Governors Awards was passed around as another example for why he would be the perfect host.