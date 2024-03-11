All Oscars 2024 winners: Full list of awards

The 2024 Oscars is now in the books as the 96th Academy Awards handed out its highly prestigious trophies once again. With the likes of Oppenheimer, Barbie, and many others all winning big, here’s the full list of all the winners.

This year’s Oscars boasted an exciting lineup, one of the most prominent being Christopher Nolan’s historical epic, Oppenheimer. The movie received a whole host of nominations, going on to win Best Director, and Best Actor, among others – even marking both Robert Downey Jr.’s and Cillian Murphy’s first ever Oscars in the process.

But as is the case every year, there were some notable snubs in the nominations, the loudest response being to Barbie. Despite being one half of 2023’s Barbenheimer phenomenon, both Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie weren’t nominated for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively.

Nonetheless, the pink-hued film was still in the running in six categories. With the 96th Academy Awards taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, here are all of the winners. “And the Oscar goes to…”

Oscars 2024 winners

Below you will find every Oscar winner at the 2024 Academy Awards:

Best Supporting Actress

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over!

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Past Lives

May December

Maestro

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Barbie

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Poor Things

Maestro

Golda

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Production Design

Poor Things

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Best Costume Design

Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best International Film

The Zone of Interest

Society of the Snow

Perfect Days

Io Capitano

The Teachers’ Lounge

Best Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Napoleon

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Best Film Editing

Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best Documentary Feature

20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Best Cinematography

Hoyte Van Hoytema, Oppenheimer

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Edward Lachman, El Conde

Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest

Best Live Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The Actor

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

Best Sound

The Zone of Interest

Oppenheimer

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Laura Karpman, American Fiction

John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Best Original Song

‘What Was I Made For?’, Barbie

‘I’m Just Ken’, Barbie

‘The Fire Inside’, Flamin’ Hot

‘It Never Went Away’, American Symphony

‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’, Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Best Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Justin Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Annette Bening, NYAD

Best Picture