All Oscars 2024 winners: Full list of awards

All Oscars 2024 winners: Full list of awardsUnsplash
The 2024 Oscars is now in the books as the 96th Academy Awards handed out its highly prestigious trophies once again. With the likes of Oppenheimer, Barbie, and many others all winning big, here’s the full list of all the winners.
This year’s Oscars boasted an exciting lineup, one of the most prominent being Christopher Nolan’s historical epic, Oppenheimer. The movie received a whole host of nominations, going on to win Best Director, and Best Actor, among others – even marking both Robert Downey Jr.’s and Cillian Murphy’s first ever Oscars in the process.
But as is the case every year, there were some notable snubs in the nominations, the loudest response being to Barbie. Despite being one half of 2023’s Barbenheimer phenomenon, both Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie weren’t nominated for Best Director and Best Actress, respectively.
Nonetheless, the pink-hued film was still in the running in six categories. With the 96th Academy Awards taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, here are all of the winners. “And the Oscar goes to…”
Oscars 2024 winners
Below you will find every Oscar winner at the 2024 Academy Awards:
Best Supporting Actress
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
- Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
- America Ferrera, Barbie
- Jodie Foster, NYAD
Best Animated Short Film
- War Is Over!
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
Best Animated Feature
- The Boy and the Heron
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
Best Original Screenplay
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Past Lives
- May December
- Maestro
Best Adapted Screenplay
- American Fiction
- Oppenheimer
- Barbie
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- Poor Things
- Maestro
- Golda
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Best Production Design
- Poor Things
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
Best Costume Design
- Poor Things
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
Best International Film
- The Zone of Interest
- Society of the Snow
- Perfect Days
- Io Capitano
- The Teachers’ Lounge
Best Supporting Actor
- Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling, Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
- Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Best Visual Effects
- Godzilla Minus One
- The Creator
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
- Napoleon
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Best Film Editing
- Oppenheimer
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
Best Documentary Feature
- 20 Days in Mariupol
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
Best Cinematography
- Hoyte Van Hoytema, Oppenheimer
- Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
- Edward Lachman, El Conde
- Łukasz Żal, The Zone of Interest
Best Live Action Short Film
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- The Actor
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
Best Sound
- The Zone of Interest
- Oppenheimer
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1
Best Original Score
- Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
- Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
- Laura Karpman, American Fiction
- John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Best Original Song
- ‘What Was I Made For?’, Barbie
- ‘I’m Just Ken’, Barbie
- ‘The Fire Inside’, Flamin’ Hot
- ‘It Never Went Away’, American Symphony
- ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)’, Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Actor
- Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
- Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
- Bradley Cooper, Maestro
- Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
- Colman Domingo, Rustin
Best Director
- Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
- Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
- Justin Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
- Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actress
- Emma Stone, Poor Things
- Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan, Maestro
- Annette Bening, NYAD
Best Picture
- Oppenheimer
- The Holdovers
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Poor Things
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Past Lives
- Maestro
- American Fiction
- The Zone of Interest