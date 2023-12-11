How to watch The Zone of Interest – is it streaming?

A24 has had an impressive year, with The Zone of Interest now being the movie to beat – but is it on streaming? Here’s what you need to know.

Director Johnathan Glazer is already known for films such as Sexy Beast, Birth, and Under the Skin, with his latest movie The Zone of Interest now receiving international acclaim.

In our five-star review, we described it as “Jonathan Glazer’s approach to this material avoids exploiting the horrors of the Holocaust. He rarely moves his camera, with form and composition simple, so there’s no room for sentiment or emotion. Indeed, there are times when these twisted slices of life feel like scenes in a documentary.”

With The Zone of Interest now in contention at the Golden Globes, is the movie streaming? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is The Zone of Interest on streaming?

The Zone of Interest currently isn’t available on streaming, with its scheduled date unknown.

As the movie is only just being released theatrically, it is likely to be a while until fans can catch it on any streaming platform. On top of this, its distributor A24 isn’t confined to one typical platform to stream on, meaning there may be bidding wars in the run-up to its digital release.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest information on whether The Zone of Interest is streaming.

How to watch The Zone of Interest

The Zone of Interest will be available to watch in theaters across the U.S. from December 15.

Initially receiving its North American premiere on September 1, 2023, the movie releases in theaters nationwide later this week.

Full information on how to watch The Zone of Interest can be found on the A24 website.

Is The Zone of Interest worth watching?

The Zone of Interest currently has a 92% rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.

Alison Willmore from Vulture stated, “Jonathan Glazer’s film portrays a key figure in the Holocaust not as the embodiment of virulent hatred but as a product of compartmentalization and ambition, which turns out to be even more disturbing.”

Peter Travers at ABC News agreed “Hard to watch, but impossible to forget, this masterwork from Jonathan Glazer concerns a Nazi family impervious to the genocide happening just over the wall at Auschwitz. It’s a wake-up call issued from the bowels of hell. We ignore it at our peril.”

