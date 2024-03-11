Across the Spider-Verse star claims film was “robbed” at Oscars 2024

Spider-Verse’s Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore has slammed the Academy Awards, bluntly suggesting 2023’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was “robbed” at the 2024 Oscars.

As with all major awards shows, there’s always going to be winners and losers. Only one film can be crowned Best Picture at each year’s Oscars event, with the rest simply left to appreciate their nomination.

For some, it’s easier to accept the shortcoming than others. Having been nominated for best Animated Feature at this year’s awards, Across the Spider-Verse ultimately fell short, losing to out to Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron.

Not everyone took this news laying down, however. The man behind the voice of series protagonist Miles Morales, Shameik Moore, quickly took to Twitter to express his displeasure.

Twitter Moore’s full response to losing out to The Boy and the Heron at the 2024 Oscars.

“Robbed,” Moore tweeted moments after the category winner was announced on stage by Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy. Hayao Miyazaki’s latest work, The Boy and the Heron, was ultimately crowned the winner for 2024, trumping Spider-Man, Elemental, Nimona, and Robot Dreams.

“Respect to the winners,” he later followed up after receiving some backlash on social media. “It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser.”

Arguing the team behind the 2023 sequel in fact “didn’t lose,” he went on to explain how the Spider-Verse series has “impacted a lot of lives.”

“We may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and beyond. Get ready,” he concluded, teasing the final chapter of the ongoing story.

“Honestly, the whole Spider-Verse team are such good sports,” he later followed up once more. “Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners.”

Not everyone agreed with Moore’s reaction to the 2024 Oscars, with filmmaker Chris Miller accepting the loss. Saying “Well, if you’re gonna lose, might as well be to the GOAT.”

However, there is still a chance the team behind the animated series could still secure another Oscar in the future. With Beyond the Spider-Verse now in development without a concrete release date.

Therefore, we’ll all just have to wait and see if the third outing can grab the team another Oscar.