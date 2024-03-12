Across the Spider-Verse star apologizes for harsh Oscars remark

Across the Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore gave a heartfelt apology after receiving backlash for his remarks about the 2024 Oscars.

The 2024 Oscars saw a lot of winners, both first time and repeated, as Hollywood awarded some of their best and brightest.

However, there were also a lot of people who lost and some didn’t take it well, like Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore who delivered a harsh remark after his film lost Best Animated Feature to Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron.

But, after receiving some backlash about his comment, Moore then delivered a heartfelt apology to the Academy and Studio Ghibli.

Moore apologizes for Oscar remark and hopes to be better

When it was announced that The Boy and the Heron won Best Animated Feature over Across the Spider-Verse, Moore simply tweeted out, “Robbed.”

Fans were quick to call him out for not taking the loss with more grace with one Twitter user writing, “What an incredibly unprofessional thing to tweet. Show respect to all nominees and winners and humble yourself.”

And it seems like the feedback made Moore reconsider his remark as he then tweeted an apology that read, “Respect to the winners. It’s true, I’m definitely a sore loser, but we didn’t lose, Spiderverse has impacted ALOT of lives, we may not have been acknowledged tonight but life goes on, and BEYOND….. yea get ready.”

When another user pointed out that Across the Spider-Verse producer Chris Miller congratulated Studio Ghibli, implying Moore should’ve reacted in a similar way, Moore responded, “Your right, honestly the whole Spiderverse team are such good sports. Very professional and I’m excited to see what comes of this. I’m young, and a fighter, so forgive my nature. Congrats to the winners.”