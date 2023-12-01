One of Netflix’s craziest shows is coming back

Netflix has hit a goldmine with its Korean reality series as another popular hit, Zombieverse, has been renewed for Season 2.

Amid the steamy dating series like Single’s Inferno, Love Like a K-drama, and mind twisters like The Devil’s Plan, Netflix had another success. Following the trend of everyone’s fascination with zombies and the apocalypse, Netflix developed Zombiverse.

A group of Korean and non-Korean celebrities were given a mission. They had to try and survive a zombie-infested Seoul. The rules of the series were fairly simple with a contestant getting bitten by a zombie and being eliminated. Along the way, they were helped with care packages or escape routes.

Fans were excited for Zombieverse as it included Sweet Home’s Lee Si-young. Who better to include – as she also starred in a zombie apocalypse K-drama. Not to mention fans were greatly impressed with Single’s Inferno’s Dex, a reserve UDT soldier. It seems Netflix saw the series’ potential and greenlit it for a new season.

Zombieverse Season 2 returns to Netflix

On November 30, 2023, Netflix announced through social media that Zombieverse will return to fans with Season 2.

According to the official announcement on X (Twitter), “The world is a zombieverse, and we’re all just living in it, right? Expect upgraded quests, enhanced zombies, a new cast, and an expanded universe.”

Details of the new season are far and few for now. Seeing as the first season included an array of cast members, it’s likely the new season will do the same and have some well-recognized faces.

One fan expressed, “We need Dex to appear again please.”

While others are not sold on the idea of the series returning. “LOL, the concept of this was bad. it was a little bearable because some cast had good comedic dynamics but that barely carried the show. There are more deserving variety shows to be renewed for another season like NEW WORLD & BUSTED!” said another.

The news comes at a great time as K-drama fans are currently binge-watching Sweet Home Season 2. Netflix’s hit monster apocalypse as everyday humans face a new world order where monsters are based on desires. The question remains: Who has the ability to survive?

