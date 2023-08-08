What are the rules of Zombieverse? You might be wondering how an unscripted horror set in a zombie apocalypse might work, so we’ve broken down the rules and tactics for Netflix’s groundbreaking new series.

At a time when many thought the zombies on screen were done for, South Korean creators breathed new life (or death, should we say) into the subgenre with the likes of Train to Busan, All of Us Are Dead, and Seoul Station, to name a few.

So, when we found out the artistic team behind All of Us Are Dead had joined forces with the choreographer from Kingdom to create a reality show about a zombie apocalypse, we were immediately sold. As per the official synopsis: “Seoul has turned into a zombie universe, and a group of contestants must complete challenging quests for survival.”

Zombieverse is based on a simple premise with simple rules. However, there are a few details about the challenges that the contestants learn as they take part in their missions – and sometimes they learn the hard way. Let’s get into it.

Zombieverse: All the rules explained

Ultimately, you could say the rules are simply to complete the missions without getting bitten – but there is a lot more to this game than meets the eye.

For the participants, “every move, decision, and survival tactic is unscripted.” But as they embark on their first mission, they quickly learn a number of key elements that prove essential for survival.

Zombieverse rule 1: Zombies react to noise

In Zombieverse, the zombies react to sound. Any noise, whether it be a bottle thrown on the ground or a song blasting out from a speaker, causes their instincts to kick in and they will follow it like a moth to a flame.

This rule can be both a hindrance and a tool, but the contestants quickly discover how to use it as the latter. In Episode 1, their first mission involves getting fuel from a nearby gas station.

While their first attempt fails, they work together and, after figuring this trait out, contestant Ro Hong-chul throws containers in the background to distract the zombies as DinDin gets the fuel.

Zombieverse rule 2: You can’t kill the zombies

Any zombie fan worth their salt will know that the general objective of the movie’s protagonist is to 1) get away from the zombies or 2) destroy their brains. But since Zombieverse is unscripted and the undead are actually actors (sorry to be a party pooper), the contestants focus on the first step.

Plus, they are severely outnumbered, meaning there just isn’t enough time, manpower, or weapons to kill them all. Instead, the survivors figure out that they can use tools and barriers to push the zombies away from them while they’re carrying out their missions.

As the show continues, you’ll soon realize there’s no brain bashing to be seen (although they do make good use of a potato gun later on in the series). It’s either get in and get out or risk getting bitten by a team of bloodthirsty hellraisers.

Zombieverse rule 3: Don’t scream

Seriously, don’t scream in Zombieverse. Why? Because it awakens the fast zombies. Contestant Tsuki learned this the hard way in Episode 1 when running through the gas station.

As she rushes through the car wash, her screeching draws attention from a fast zombie – and if 28 Days Later has taught us anything, it’s that fast zombies are 100 times scarier than slow ones.

Zombieverse rule 4: Check those eyes

After they’re confronted with a group of undead, the contestants learn the best way to tell if anyone’s been infected is by checking their eyes.

Since the artistic team behind All of Us Are Dead were on design duties for Zombieverse, the undead look eerily similar to those seen in the Netflix series – only this time many of their irises and pupils have been whited out.

In Episode 2, the first group of contestants find another team of survivors and they team up. But before letting them into their hideout, they’re sure to check each others’ eyes out first.

Zombieverse rule 5: Team work makes the dream work

Last but definitely not least: participants have to work together if they’re going to survive. Simple daily tasks such as food shopping and filling up the car become highly complex challenges in Zombieverse, ones that take careful planning and ingenuity to overcome.

Once the two survivor teams unite, they automatically start working together to hatch their plans and adapt as they go along. For instance, following a failed shopping attempt, they discover that the zombies can be pushed away, so they create a forcefield of shopping carts around them to keep them safe as they walk the aisles.

Does it always go to plan? Definitely not – but they’re certainly stronger in numbers.

Zombieverse is available to stream on Netflix now. You can check out some of our other Netflix hubs below:

