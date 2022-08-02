David Leitch confirms Nobody sequel with Bob Odenkirk returning

Bullet Train director David Leitch has confirmed that Better Caul Saul’s Bob Odenkirk will return in a Nobody sequel.

Since the arrival of John Wick in theaters across the world, there have been many imitators attempting to mesh the glory of the ’80s ‘Heroic Bloodshed’ scene with modern-day action thrills. However, Ilya Naishuller’s was far more than just a pale imitation.

Developed in collaboration with Bullet Train director David Leitch and his stunt team 87/Eleven, Nobody showcased a fiery side to Bob Odenkirk that hadn’t been seen before. Now, Leitch has confirmed that a sequel to the 2021 action thriller is officially in the works.

David Leitch says it’s “full steam ahead” for Nobody 2

Speaking with Collider on the promotional tour for Bullet Train, Leitch was asked whether Bob Odenkirk would return to the seedy underworld of Nobody. With Odenkirk wrapping up Better Call Saul, it seems that the project is finally gaining momentum.

Leitch said that “everyone involved is like, ‘full steam ahead.’ We are in the script process, and I think we had so much fun making that.”

“I had a blast, the actors had a blast, the studio loved the results, and it’s happening,” Leitch continued.

Though Leitch added that Nobody 2 is “happening as fast as we can make it happen.”

While Nobody hasn’t quite reached the cinematic status of the John Wick franchise, Leitch is adamant that Nobody 2 will be worth the wait: “There are these certain journeys that you go on, and they’re just undeniable experiences for the people involved. And that was one of them.

“I think all of us want to go back and play in that universe, and we want to see Bob bring that character to life again.”

Nobody is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and YouTube.