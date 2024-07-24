Is Presumed Innocent Season 2 happening? Everything we know about the Apple TV+ show

The TV adaptation of Presumed Innocent is over, meaning we now know if Rusty Sabich killed Carolyn Polhemus. So, what does that mean for a potential Season 2?

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Rusty Sabich on Apple’s streaming service, who finds himself on trial for the murder of his colleague and former lover. You can find out whether he was guilty or not in our Presumed Innocent ending explainer.

The TV show is an adaptation of Scott Turrow’s 1987 novel, which was turned into a 1990 movie of the same name. The film starred Harrison Ford, and was a huge hit, grossing more than $220 million from a budget of just $20 million.

It was followed by a pair of TV sequels, so will the Apple TV+ version of Presumed Innocent go the same way? And will Jake Gyllenhall return? Here’s what we know…

Presumed Innocent sequel announced

There will be a Presumed Innocent Season 2, with Apple making the announcement on July 12, two weeks before Season 1 concluded.

The streamer claims that the show is their most watched drama ever, though while reporting this fact, Variety added that “Apple does not provide viewership information to back up that claim.”

There’s no word yet on story/cast, or how Season 2 might connect to Season 1, but we have some theories, so SPOILERS ahead.

What could happen in Season 2?

Rusty Sabich is found innocent at the end of Presumed Innocent Season 1, meaning Jake Gyllenhaal could return in Season 2. Though, equally, the series could continue without him.

There are three directions the show could go in. Showrunner David E. Kelly could write an entirely original season of television – about a brand-new case – either with or without Rusty.

Or the show could again utilise the work of author Scott Turrow.

In the Presumed Innocent novel, Rusty hires a defense lawyer called Alejandro ‘Sandy’ Stern to represent him, who also featured in the movie. That character was the subject of 1990 novel The Burden of Proof, as well as a 1992 miniseries.

So, a sequel series could follow that story. Trouble is, Stern doesn’t appear in the Apple TV+ show, so would need to be introduced in Presumed Innocent Season 2.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s potential involvement

Alternatively – to keep Rusty Sabitch/Jake Gyllenhaal involved – Kelly could adapt Turrow’s 2010 novel, Innocent. This, in turn was adapted as a TV movie in 2011.

That story does focus on Rusty, though plays out 20 years after the events of Presumed Innocent, with Judge Sabitch charged with the murder of his wife, Barbara.

That would mean either setting the sequel in the future and ageing Gyllenhaal up, or dramatically changing the timeline. The latter approach would mess with the internal logic of the story however, so seems unlikely.

The smart money is on Kelly taking the show in an entirely new direction – as he did with the ending of Season 1 – either with or without Jake Gyllenhaal. The approach worked for True Detective, so why not go for that here.

We'll let you know as-and-when there's more news about the Presumed Innocent 2.