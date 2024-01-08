Nobody 2 gets first major update in over a year

Nobody 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Bob Odenkirk’s hit action movie, has just got a long-awaited update from one of its stars.

Keanu Reeves spearheaded a new type of action spectacular with John Wick. Instead of being defined by the size of its hero’s biceps or the pithiness (or hilarity) of their one-liners, it focused on the clinical brutality of an assassin at work – and the eye-watering punishment a killer could endure.

Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer movies have a similar appeal: they orbit a slightly haggard, no-less-dangerous man who will murder people with slick, grim flair for their misdeeds. Other movies have echoed its grittier, tactile aesthetic, like Atomic Blonde, Extraction, and Violent Night.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Of those walking in Wick’s footsteps, Nobody may be the greatest success. We’ve been waiting for something, anything resembling an update about the sequel – and we’ve just got one.

Nobody 2 star confirms sequel is happening

Connie Nielsen, who plays the wife of Odenkirk’s Hutch, recently discussed Nobody 2 across two interviews.

Speaking to Comic Book, she said: “Yeah, we are doing it but I can’t tell you anything about it yet.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She also told Screen Rant: “Who doesn’t love Bob? Bob is just so cool and fun and sweet, and he has unbelievable energy. I adore him. That guy is just so great. And then, on top of that, you have this family again. I’m a family person and I love depicting the tensions inside of a family; the natural tensions, but also the sweetness that underlies the love that connects all of these people together. This is a great family. It’s a great story that I look forward to returning to, definitely.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The first film followed Hutch, a family man in a dead-end job. A home invasion triggers a hunger in him, and a need to revisit his violent, confidential past – but his vengeance puts him on a collision course with a crime lord.

Updates have been few and far between, but producer Kelly McCormick told Collider in late 2022 that they’d hoped to kick off production the following year. Strike action likely impeded any development, but filming could begin sometime in 2024.

Article continues after ad

“So our theory is you don’t need to make a good sequel just to make a sequel. We need to make a great sequel. And so it’s about making sure that we get it right. And if we do, I think there’s a lot of hope that we can go next year,” she said.

Article continues after ad

Nobody 2 doesn’t have a release date, but you can find out more about it here.