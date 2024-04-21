Netflix teams up with Kim Kardashian for self-referential coming-of-age adaptation

Netflix has teamed up with Kim Kardashian once again to adapt a coming-of-age book that hits close to home for the star.

Netflix is back on the Kardashian wagon. The streaming service has just bought Calabasas, a TV series to be produced by Kim Kardashian and her American Horror Story co-star, Emma Roberts. It’ll also be produced by Pretty Little Liars creator I. Marlene King, and Alexandra Milchan, the former of which will write the adaptation and act as showrunner.

Calabasas is based on the novel by Via Bleidner, If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous By Now. Published in 2021, the book is an insider’s collection of true stories about living in the Los Angeles suburb that housed the Kardashians when they were growing up — featured prominently in their reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Article continues after ad

The book itself isn’t actually about the Kardashians. Instead, it’s through the eyes of Bleidner herself, who shares funny and heartwarming stories about coming of age in one of the most affluent neighborhoods in LA.

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis for the book is as follows: “For Via Bleidner, transferring to Calabasas High from the private Catholic school she’s attended since second grade is a culture shock, not to mention absolutely lonely. Suddenly thrust into an unfamiliar world of celebrities, affluenza, and McMansions, Via takes a page from Cameron Crowe and pretends she’s on a journalism assignment, taking notes on her classmates and jotting down bits of overheard gossip.

Article continues after ad

Getting through high school in Calabasas is something else. From Kim Kardashian endorsing the students’ favorite hidden lunch spot, to the theater program hiring a famous dog to play Elle Woods’ Chihuahua in its production of Legally Blonde, and Kanye trying to take control of your school to make it the very first YEEZY institution.”

In a sense, this makes Calabasas one of Kardashian’s most personal projects to date. The reality star had a major role in American Horror Story: Delicate, playing the ruthless publicist Siobhan Corbyn. She’s also got another project in the works with Netflix, a feature titled Fifth Wheel, which she’s set to star in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of this, she also has an untitled thriller in the works with Amazon, and a legal drama in development with Hulu alongside AHS co-creator, Ryan Murphy.

For more, don’t miss a breakdown of all the best TV shows to catch on streaming this month.