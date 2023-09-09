My Adventures with Superman Season 2: Everything we know

The Adult Swim Superman cartoon is a certified hit so far, so what’s in store for season 2? Here’s everything we know so far.

My Adventures with Superman has become a pretty big DC hit on Adult Swim, as it tells the story of Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s budding relationship growing alongside Superman’s budding superhero career.

The first season ended just a short while ago, but thankfully, it seems like Season 2 is already being teased.

So here’s everything we know so far about My Adventures with Superman Season 2, from its plot, release, cast, and more.

As of writing, there is no concrete release date, but since Season 2 has long been confirmed, it could be coming soon.

Currently the season could be looking at an early 2024 release, as the makers of the series have hinted that not much work is left to do on Season 2.

My Adventures With Superman co-producer and writer Josephine Campbell gave some information regarding Season 2 during an interview with the Superman Homepage YouTube channel, in which she said: “So, it’s not announced yet. And there’s nothing I can say until it’s announced. So, I was gonna say, the season premiere is coming out. Stay tuned for Season 2. We got the the wonderful task of being able to make them both around the same time and I’m very excited for this. There’s so much stuff in Season 2 that I think is gonna blow people’s minds.

We were so happy to have the two seasons picked up right away, so you know, honestly, if there’s a Season 3, all y’all are gonna be the first ones to know, because you’re gonna be screaming from the rooftops.”

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 cast: Who will be working on next season?

The main voice cast for Season 2 will primarily remain the same, that being:

Jack Quaid as Clark Kent/Superman

Alice Lee as Lois Lane

Ishmel Sahid as Jimmy Olsen

Darrell Brown as Perry White

Kari Wahlgren as Martha Kent

Reid Scott as Jonathan Kent

Jason Marnocha as Jor-El

Chris Parnell as Slade Wilson

Debra Wilson as Amanda Waller

There will no doubt be a bunch of new faces – or rather, voices – as well, what with the large rogues gallery that Superman will have to fight.

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Sadly there is no trailer at the time of writing. For now, check out the trailer for the first season below:

My Adventures with Superman Season 2 plot: What will happen next season?

While there is currently no official plot for Season 2, My Adventures with Superman will continue the story of the titular superhero saving Metropolis, all while building his career at the Daily Planet and his relationship with Lois Lane.

As Superman faced off against General Lois and Amanda Wallace near the end of Season 1, no doubt these characters will have an effect on Season 2.

It has also been confirmed that Season 2 will have 10 episodes, same as Season 1.

We will update this article when more information comes out.

My Adventures With Superman Season 1 is currently available for streaming. Find out how you can watch it by clicking here.

