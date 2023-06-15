Black Mirror S6: Joan is Awful cast & characters

With the premiere of Black Mirror Season 6, here’s a guide to the cast and characters for Episode 1, ‘Joan is Awful.’

After four long years, Netflix‘s smash hit Black Mirror is back on the small screen for five mind-bending episodes.

The show is known for show-stopping performances, twist endings, and showcasing the darker side of people, technology, and the world as a whole. You never know what you’re going to get in a Black Mirror episode as the show is constantly keeping you on your toes.

And now that Season 6 has finally arrived, here’s a guide to the cast and characters for Episode 1: ‘Joan is Awful.’

Black Mirror: Joan is Awful cast & characters

The official synopsis of Episode 1 reads: “An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault.”

Joan: Annie Murphy

Netflix

Annie Murphy plays Joan, a seemingly average woman who discovers that a hit show on a popular streaming service is based on the real-time events of her life

Murphy is best known for her role as Alexis Rose in the popular show Schitt’s Creek, which followed the Rose family as they go from riches to rags and have to build a new life in a small town. Murphy also starred in the satire show Kevin Can F**k Himself and appeared in a few episodes of Netflix’s Russian Doll.

TV Joan: Salma Hayek

Netflix

Salma Hayek plays TV Joan, the fictional version of Joan and star of the streaming series Joan is Awful.

Hayek is a well-known Hollywood veteran as she’s been acting since the ’90s and has appeared in classic films such as Fools Rush In, Frida, Grown Ups, and The Hitman’s Bodyguard. One of her most recent film roles was in Marvel’s Eternals as the character Ajak.

Beppe: Michael Cera

Netflix

Michael Cera plays Beppe, a producer on the show Joan is Awful.

Cera is a well-known actor who has worked in both TV and film such as Braceface, Love & Beth, Superbad, and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Krish: Avi Nash

Netflix

Avi Nash plays Krish, Joan’s real life boyfriend who stumbles upon the show based on her life.

Nash is best known for his role as Siddiq on the hit series The Walking Dead. He’s also appeared in shows Barry and Silicon Valley, and Silo.

TV Krish: Himesh Patel

Netflix

Himesh Patel plays TV Krish, the fictional version of Joan’s boyfriend in the streaming series.

Patel is best known for his role as Tamwar Masood in the show EastEnders, which he played for 566 episodes. He’s also appeared in other projects such as The Luminaries, Station Eleven, and Enola Holmes 2.

Mac: Rob Delaney

Netflix

Rob Delaney plays Mac, Joan’s real life ex-boyfriend.

Delaney is a famous movie star as he’s appeared in many films such as Deadpool 2, The Hustle, and The Good House. However, he has appeared in numerous TV show such as Cougar Town, Catastrophe, and The Power.

TV Mac: Ben Barnes

Netflix

Ben Barnes plays TV Mac, a fictional version of Joan’s ex-boyfriend on the streaming series.

Barnes is best known for his role as General Kirigan/The Darkling on the Netflix hit show Shadow and Bone and as Prince/King Caspian X in The Chronicles of Narnia film franchise.

Black Mirror Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix. You can check out more of our Netflix coverage in the hubs below:

