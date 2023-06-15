Black Mirror S6: Loch Henry cast & characters

Here’s your full guide to the cast of Black Mirror Season 6 Episode 2, titled ‘Loch Henry’, and the characters they play.

‘Loch Henry’ doesn’t seem very Black Mirror-y at first. It follows a young filmmaking couple who visit a Scottish town to make a documentary about an egg-protecting vigilante; there’s no nefarious technology, no reality TV trickery, just two people wanting to make a movie.

However, their project completely changes after their discovery of the area’s dark, bloody past, opting to make a true-crime film about the town’s little-known serial killer, with “details so awful they’re irresistible.”

Article continues after ad

With Black Mirror Season 6 streaming in its entirety on Netflix now, here’s everyone you need to know in the cast of ‘Loch Henry’, the second episode.

Contents

Black Mirror: Loch Henry cast and characters

Below, we’ve listed all the characters in the cast of ‘Loch Henry’ – and don’t worry: if you’ve yet to binge all of Black Mirror, we’ve not put any spoilers. You can find a full breakdown of the episode and its juicy, horrible details here.

Article continues after ad

Davis: Samuel Blenkin

Netflix

Samuel Blenkin plays Davis, a Scottish filmmaker who returns to his hometown of Loch Henry to make a movie.

Blenkin has also starred in Peaky Blinders, Dracula, Atlanta, and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Pia: Myha’la Herrold

Netflix

Myha’la Herrold plays Pia, an American filmmaking graduate and Davis’ girlfriend who comes with him on his trip to Loch Henry, hoping to help him with his documentary.

Herrold is best known for her roles in Plan B, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Industry, and The Honeymoon.

Article continues after ad

Stuart: Daniel Portman

Netflix

Daniel Portman plays Stuart, Davis’ sweary childhood friend and the barman at The Lochside Inn who wants him to make a movie to revitalize the town’s tourist trade.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Portman is perhaps best known for playing Podrick in Game of Thrones, but he’s also starred in Vigil, Robert the Bruce, and The Control Room.

Richard: John Hannah

HBO

John Hannah plays Richard, Stuart’s alcoholic, grieving father who drinks his days away behind the bar. He’s also unhappy about Davis making a movie about the town’s serial killer.

Article continues after ad

Hannah is a Scottish acting icon, having starred in The Mummy movies, Sliding Doors, A Touch of Cloth, and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

Janet: Monica Dolan

Netflix

Monica Dolan plays Janet, Davis’ timid mother who lives in Loch Henry.

Dolan is best known for playing Rosemary West in Appropriate Adult, as well as roles in Pride, A Very British Scandal, and another Black Mirror episodes: Season 5’s ‘Smithereens’.

Kenneth: Gregor Firth

BBC

Gregor Firth plays Kenneth, the late dad and husband of Davis and Janet.

Article continues after ad

Firth has also appeared in Shetland, Outlander, Only You, and Guilt.

Kate Cezar: Ellie White

United Agents

Ellie White plays Kate Cezar, a producer at Historik Productions. Davis and Pia pitch their documentary to her during the episode.

White is best known for her performances as Princess Beatrice of York in The Windsors and Katia in Stath Lets Flats.

Black Mirror Season 6 is streaming on Netflix now. Check out more of our coverage here.