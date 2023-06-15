Black Mirror S6: Demon 79 cast & characters

Black Mirror is back with another great episode, and this one features a demon: Demon 79 –but who plays them, along with the other cast & characters?

It’s been almost five years since we last got a batch of Black Mirror on Netflix. So with Season 6 of the anthology now here, many fans are getting hyped and ready to watch the new episodes, which includes the season’s finale, Demon 79.

One thing that Black Mirror is also known for is it’s often star-studded cast, and this season includes the likes of Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, and Annie Murphy.

Article continues after ad

So are there any stars in the cast of this demonic episode? We’ll explain, but first: Slight spoiler warning for Demon 79!

Contents

Black Mirror: Demon 79 cast & characters

This episode leans fully into 1970s horror, as its official synopsis is as thus: “Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.”

But who plays this sales assistant, and who tells her that the world is set to end? Read on to find out, plus if you want to know of the world actually does end in this episode, click here.

Article continues after ad

Needa: Anjana Vasan

Netflix

Needa is a shy sales assistant who is constantly being mistreated by others. She fantasizes about fighting back but never does, until a demon shows up in her home and tells her that she must kill three people within the next three days.

Anjana Vasan plays Needa, who can also be seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, We Are Lady Parts, and the live-action Cinderella remake.

The Demon Garp: Paapa Essiedu

Netflix

Garp is a somewhat friendly demon that appears to Needa, and tells her that the world will end. He helps her find sacrifices, and calms her down by appearing as the dancing man from Boney M, who Needa finds appealing.

Article continues after ad

Paapa Essiedu plays this demon, and alsoappears in I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project, Men, and Gangs of London.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Michael Smart: David Shields

Netflix

Michael Smart is the campaigning Conservative candidate for the election that is happening throughout the episode. It seems clear that if he wins, a lot of suffering will happen.

Smart is played by David Shields, who you can also spot in The Crown, and The Bad Education Movie.

Vicky: Katherine Rose Morley

Netflix

Vicky is Needa’s rude and racist co-worker, who talks down to Needa a lot, and is drawn into voting for the National Front.

Article continues after ad

Katherine Rose Morley plays Vicky, and also appears in Last Tango in Halifax, Cuffs, and The Mill.

Len Fisher: Shaun Dooley

Channel 4 Dooley in Channel 4’s It’s a Sin.

Len Fisher is the understanding police chief of the episode’s small northern town. When Needa begins “sacrificing” people, it’s up to him to follow the case and track her down.

Shaun Dooley plays Fisher, and can also be seen in The Woman in Black, It’s a Sin, Official Secrets, and The Witcher.

Keith Holligan: Nicholas Burns

Netflix

Keith Holligan is the pariah of the town, as he strangled his wife to death in the bathtub a year prior. Because of this, Needa plans to make him one of her victims.

Article continues after ad

Nicholas Burns plays the role, and is also in films like The World’s End, Emma, and Ghost Stories.

Black Mirror Season 6 is now available to view in full on Netflix. Check out our other Black Mirror coverage below:

Black Mirror S6 review | ‘Joan is Awful’ explained | ‘Loch Henry’ explained | ‘Beyond the Sea’ explained | ‘Mazey Day’ explained | ‘Demon 79’ explained