Black Mirror Season 6 soundtrack: All songs

Here’s your guide to the full Black Mirror Season 6 soundtrack, including tracklists for every episode with all the songs from the series.

Black Mirror is back, and Charlie Brooker wasn’t joking – the new season has some of the bleakest stories in the show. In our review, we said there are “plenty of sinister twists and turns, compelling interactions, unsettling humor, standout performances, and references that build upon the Black Mirror Universe.”

Music is just as integral to the show as its twists, whether it’s Radiohead’s ‘Exit Music (For a Film)’ in ‘Shut Up and Dance’, Belinda Carlisle’s ‘Heaven is a Place on Earth’ in ‘San Junipero’, or The Smiths’ ‘Panic’ in ‘Hang the DJ’.

Black Mirror Season 6 lives up to its predecessors with another superb soundtrack, so here’s all the songs in each episode so you can channel those dystopian vibes in your playlist.

Black Mirror Season 6 soundtrack and songs

Below, we’ve listed the episodes, the songs in each one, and their composers.

Episode 1: ‘Joan is Awful’

‘Tap In’ – Saweetie

‘Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand)’ – Irma Thomas

The score is composed by Ames Bessada.

Episode 2: ‘Loch Henry’

‘Give It Up’ – KC and The Sunshine Band

‘People in the Front Row’ – Melanie

‘Ultraviolet’ – George FitzGerald

The score is composed by Adam Janota-Bzowski.

Episode 3: ‘Beyond the Sea’

‘La mer’ – Charles Trenet

‘Quand on n’a que l’amour’ – Jacques Brel

The score is composed by Volker Bertelmann.

Episode 4: ‘Mazey Day’

‘Supermassive Black Hole’ – Muse

‘1 Thing’ – Amerie

‘I Don’t Feel Like Dancin’’ – Scissor Sisters

‘My Give A Damn’s Busted’ – Jo Dee Messina

The score is composed by Ariel Marx.

Episode 5: ‘Demon 79’

‘Bright Eyes’ – Art Garfunkel

‘Rasputin’ – Boney M

I Don’t Like Mondays’ – The Boomtown Rats

‘Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick’ – Ian Dury and The Blockheads

‘When I Need You’ – Leo Sayer

‘Ma Baker’ – Boney M

‘One Step Beyond’ – Madness

‘Gangters’ – The Specials

‘Tip Toes’ – Madness

‘Lucky Number’ – Lene Lovich

The score is composed by Christopher Willis.

Black Mirror Season 6 soundtrack album and streaming

While all of the songs from the Black Mirror Season 6 soundtrack can be streamed, an official album or playlist has yet to be released on Spotify or other platforms.

Black Mirror works a bit differently from other shows in terms of its soundtrack releases. Usually, given the anthology format, each episode is split into its own album. For example, Clint Mansell’s ‘San Junipero’ score got its own release alongside Max Richter’s work on ‘Nosedive’ and Daniel Pemberton’s score for ‘USS Callister’.

We’ll update this space with any news regarding the soundtrack’s release and any vinyl pre-orders.

