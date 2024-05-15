Brianna Chickenfry reveals “traumatizing” accident with boyfriend Zach Bryan

Brianna LaPaglia took to her TikTok page to share that she and country music star Zach Bryan were involved in a “traumatizing” vehicle accident, leaving fans shocked.

Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia has made quite the name for herself across social media over the years, with over three million followers across just her two TikTok accounts.

The BFFs podcast co-host started dating country singer Zach Bryan back in 2023, and has shared various tidbits of their life together in videos on her alt account.

On May 24, 2024, LaPaglia revealed that she and Bryan were involved in a “traumatizing” side-by-side accident — leaving fans shocked in the comments.

“Two nights ago, Zach and I got into a traumatizing side-by-side crash. It flipped a few times, and everything shattered,” she said. “Thank god we had our seatbelts on. There was a lot of blood and we thought we were saying goodbye to each other.”

Luckily Zach and Brianna’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, and they could continue with the country singer’s tour.

LaPaglia and Bryan’s issues didn’t stop there, however, as one of their cats ran off the tour bus and into the nearby woods. Zach went after the animal and broke open his stitches again in the process.

Fans took to the comments on Brianna’s video, reacting to the influencer’s accident and more.

“I’m glad ya’ll are okay, girl, how scary for you,” one user replied.

Another commented: “I’m so glad you, Zach the kitties and dogs are all okay.”

“Girlie whattt???? i’m glad you guys are okay, yall need a nap,” a third said.

Others recommended that LaPaglia get a baby gate for the bus door so the animals would be less likely to run out. She could also put Apple AirTags on their collars, so it would be easier to track them down if they do.

This isn’t the first time Brianna has had issues while traveling, either. Back in 2023, friends called a rescue chopper after she and Dixie D’Amelio were swept away by the ocean current while swimming.

