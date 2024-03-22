“Haunting” resurfaced clip shows Liz Gillies “warning” Ariana Grande

In light of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, a resurfaced clip that’s been described as “haunting” appears to show Victorious star Liz Gillies “warning” Ariana Grande.

The behind-the-scenes footage shows Elizabeth Gillies and Ariana Grande laying on the floor of the Nickelodeon series set, while a group of producers surround them. As Dan Schneider approaches with the camera, Liz appears to tell Ariana to get up while pulling her skirt down.

Viewers suggest that Ariana looks shocked when she realizes the pair were being filmed, covering her chest with her hair and pulling her skirt down over her legs.

While the clip has been shared numerous times over the years, it’s once again doing the rounds amid the release of Investigation Discovery’s new true crime docuseries Quiet on Set, in which Schneider has been accused of inappropriate behavior.

Various skits and sketches from his Nickelodeon shows have been reexamined with fresh scrutiny, as has this Victorious BTS video. X user @fairiesirens, who has since set their posts to private, described it as “haunting.” In response, one said: “All of them were victims and they all tried to protect each other.”

“Victorious was by far the worst when it came to sexual innuendos and mature themes,” pointed out another, while a third added, “Notice how smart Liz Gillies was to subtly cough and kind of motion to the men to intervene and deflect in a way.”

Schneider was never accused of sexual abuse, but Quiet on Set explores allegations surrounding inappropriate behavior, including having close relationships with some of his young stars and asking for massages from female staff members.

ID Dan Schneider is at the center of Quiet on Set

Later in the docuseries, Drake Bell comes forward to reveal his identity as the victim in the 2003 child abuse case against Nickelodeon’s “Pickle Boy” star and former dialogue coach, Brian Peck.

Peck was one of several child predators who worked for the kids TV network within a short time frame, alongside Jason Michael Handy.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is available on ID and Max, which you can sign up for here. You can read the one major thing we think is missing from Quiet on Set. And for new content to watch, check out all the best TV shows hitting streaming this month.

