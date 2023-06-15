Black Mirror S6: Mazey Day cast & characters

As Black Mirror Season 6 is now available on Netflix, here’s a guide to the cast and characters for Episode 4: ‘Mazey Day.’

At long last, Black Mirror Season 6 is finally upon after four long years since the last episode aired back in 2019.

The Black Mirror crew took a step back from Netflix as the real world got too real between the global shutdown, increasingly aggressive politics, and the ugly underbelly of being a person day to day.

Now that fans can binge the entirety of Season 6, here’s a guide of the cast and characters for Episode 4: ‘Mazey Day.’

Contents:

Mazey Day cast & characters

The synopsis for Episode 4 reads: “A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.”

Below is a list of both the starlet and the paparazzi, with whom the unthinkable happens. Check out our list below.

Bo: Zazie Beetz

Netflix

Zazie Beetz plays Bo, a member of the paparazzi who tries to get a candid shot of actress Mazey Day, but feels sympathy for the starlet’s position in the public eye.

Beetz is best known for her role as Neena Thurman / Domino in Deadpool 2, but has appeared in other films such as Lucy in the Sky, Joker, and The Bad Guys.

Mazey Day: Clara Rugaar

Netflix

Clara Rugaar plays Mazey Day, a troubled actress who is trying to recover from a traumatic event.

While Rugaar is an up-and-coming actress compared to her co-stars, she has appeared in several small projects such as Teen Spirit, Press Play, and The Rising.

Hector: Danny Ramirez

Netflix

Danny Ramirez plays Hector, Bo’s friend who is also a part of the paparazzi scene.

Ramirez is best known for his role as Joaquin Torres / Falcon in The Falcon and the Winter Solider, but has appeared in other works such as Orange Is The New Black, On My Block, and Top Gun: Maverick.

