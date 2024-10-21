Is the McKamey Manor documentary on Netflix? How to stream

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House examines the world’s most terrifying haunted attraction, and we’ve got all the details on how to watch the McKamey Manor documentary.

For those who want their horror movie experience to continue off-screen, the McKamey Manor offers a chance to experience all the terrors in real life.

But with the horrifying “haunted house” attraction comes a complicated history and an even more complicated moral conundrum. Do these visitors really know what they’re in for? Where’s the line between a fun experience and genuine torture?

The Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House documentary explores the truth behind McKamey Manor. Here’s how to watch and stream the experience on Netflix and other streaming services.

How to stream the McKamey Manor documentary

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House is available to stream on Hulu.

If you’re not already signed up, you can get a subscription from $9.99/month (ad-supported).

Is it on Netflix?

No, Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House isn’t on Netflix right now.

The only place to stream the documentary is on Hulu. Right now, it’s not available to download digitally on Amazon Prime Video or Apple TV+, but that could change in the future.

What’s it about?

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House is the story of the infamous McKamey Manor and its founder, Russ McKamey.

McKamey Manor, an “extreme haunted house,” is a horror attraction with no limits. Located in both Tennessee and Alabama, the house offers a chance for willing participants to experience true horror.

Those who take part can be subjected to physical torture, such as being bound, slapped, and held underwater for up to eight hours. The experience is so demanding that those wanting to take part must undergo a series of strict background checks and examinations.

Allegedly, no participant has ever reached “the end” of the tour.

According to the McKamey Manor’s own website, potential participants need to:

Be 21 and above, or 18-20 with parent approval

Complete a “sports physical” and have a doctor’s letter

Pass a background check provided by the manor

Be screened via Facebook, FaceTime, or over the phone

Have proof of medical insurance

Sign a detailed 40-page waiver

Pass a portable drug test on the day of the event

Russ McKamey started the attraction in his own backyard in 2017. Since then, it’s gained intense notoriety and developed a cult-like status. It’s also received plenty of backlash from online groups and ex-contestants slamming the torturous nature of the experience.

McKamey Manor controversy explained

The manor itself has been subject to criticism due to questions regarding the safety of participants, and Russ McKamey was arrested in 2024.

One volunteer at McKamey’s tours revealed that the 40-page waiver was enough to make them quit.

“You have to pull out your own teeth, there’s a chance of getting a tattoo, a chance of your fingernails getting pulled out,” they explained [via USA Today]. “It’s really overwhelming. There’s a chance of death. Accidents do happen.”

In July 2024, Russ McKamey was arrested on charges of attempted murder, rape, and domestic assault against a woman identified as his girlfriend. The charges were later dropped.

Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House follows three subjects as they enter the attraction, and also explores why people expose themselves to danger and harm through immersive horror.

After the documentary was released in 2023, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into the attraction.

For more terror, take a look at all the 2024 horror movies to get excited about. You can also take a look at our list of the best Terrifier kills ranked, and see what’s on offer with the best horror movies on Disney Plus.