Night Stalker is the “scariest” true crime documentary around – and it’s on Netflix now

Scary season might be over, but there’s still plenty of true crime shows out there to keep you on your toes, and Netflix’s Night Stalker is one of them.

Netflix has been on a killer run of true crime documentaries as of late. From The Menendez Brothers to Sweet Bobby, the streamer is giving subscribers every reason to double-lock their doors and check their windows.

But for those who really want to get a scare out of some real-life tales, Netflix’s best offering is Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer. Originally released in 2021, the docuseries is getting a new wave of appreciation from fans of the macabre thanks to a popular Reddit thread.

When requesting recommendations for the “scariest” possible documentaries on the streaming service, Night Stalker came out on top. The four-episode series explores the crimes and capture of Richard Ramirez (aka the Night Stalker) in California during the 1980s.

Ramirez has since become known as one of the most prolific killers of all time, with at least fifteen murder victims to his name. He get his moniker after breaking into homes and committing burglaries, later escalating to murder.

He was captured by authorities in 1985, but not before he’d terrorized most of Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. All this and more is covered in the documentary, which is being hailed as one of Netflix’s scariest shows.

“I watched a documentary called Night Stalker a few years ago. I can’t remember if it’s still on Netflix though. It had me shook,” explained one user.

Thankfully (or unfortunately), Night Stalker is still on the platform. Another wrote: “I didn’t realize how much this one affected me, until I had to use the bathroom in the middle of the night.”

“I remember I would close all my windows when I watch this,” one more agreed. “I thought I’ve gotten over being scared from watching horror movies but this one is something different.” A third added: “This one gave me nightmares for some reason.”

“I remember watching this doc during a heat wave and being suuuuuuper creeped out about having the windows open at night,” said one comment. “That police sketch/composite drawing still haunts my dreams!”

For more on the latest true crime docs, check out how to watch My Wife My Abuser, the 15 best Halloween true crime and documentaries to stream now, and the History of Violence allegations explained.