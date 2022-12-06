McDonald’s employees leak upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie Happy Meal toys

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A crossover between the Super Mario Bros Movie and McDonald’s has leaked, revealing an assortment of Happy Meal toys featuring characters from the Mushroom Kingdom.

The Super Mario Bros Movie is shaping up to be one heck of a film experience with stellar animation and an ensemble cast with the likes of Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black and Seth Rogen.

Now, ahead of the film’s release, McDonald’s tie-in toys have been leaked by employees in both Japan and Spanish-speaking countries.

For fans of Mario toys, there seems to be a lot to be excited about, especially if you’re also an avid patron at the golden arches.

Mario Movie McDonald’s toys leak

On December 4, Twitter user ‘AidenRS139’ posted a photo of a Japanese catalog showing off upcoming Mario Movie toys at McDonald’s.

The toys consist of Mario going down a warp pipe, Donkey Kong holding a barrel, Peach, Bowser breathing fire and Luigi using a fire flower power up.

Arguably the best of the bunch, however, are the two Mario Kart toys with both the Nintendo mascot himself and Toad in their vehicles, as seen in the second trailer.

In a reply to the original post, another user, who claimed to have a friend who worked at McDonald’s, uploaded a Spanish screenshot of the toys.

This seems to suggest that the Happy Meals won’t be region exclusive, which is a big deal for anyone looking to get their hands on them.

The Mario Movie is set to hit theatres in the US on April 7, 2023 and will hit Japan later that month on April 28.