McDonald’s unveils new Samurai Mac burgers in Hello Kitty collab

Though it might be hard to believe, beloved Sanrio character Hello Kitty is turning 50 this year. To mark the occasion, the feline is teaming up with McDonald’s in a new ad that teaches customers some important life lessons.

Now, she’s back at it again in a brand new ad, where she’s showcasing the new Samurai Burgers released by McDonald’s Japan. The burgers each feature three extra-thick patties, along with some soy sauce for some extra kick.

The focus of the commercial, however, is not placed on the new burgers, but rather gives Hello Kitty the spotlight to provide some sage advice to viewers.

McDonald’s Hello Kitty is here to teach customers the importance of trying new things

In the ad, she can be seen dangling high on a tree branch, having crashed into it while riding on a parachute. Japanese actor Masato Sakai rescues her from the tree, before asking her about her skydiving venture.

“Aren’t you afraid of failure?” he questions, to which she replies, “Failures are proof of challenges taken — they’re all treasures!”

She encourages viewers, “Let’s do it all,” before an image of the new burgers are shown on screen. Japanese customers will be able to grab the new Triple Thick Beef Seared Soy Sauce Samurai Mac from October 2 onward, where it will be priced at 780 yen, which translates to approximately US$5.39.

There’s also a Double Thick Beef Seared Soy Sauce Samurai Mac on offer, which features two patties instead of three, as well as a Thick Beef Bacon Tomato Seared Soy Sauce Samurai Mac, which comes with salad items packed inside. These are priced at 580 and 570 yen, respectively.

McDonald’s The Samurai Mac burgers are one of the latest releases at McDonald’s Japan

If you’re feeling envious of the recent Sanrio x McDonald’s collaborations, don’t worry, US customers have plenty to look forward to this fall. McDonald’s have just brought back their legendary Boo Buckets, featuring four new designs, as well as a series of Happy Meal toys that feature everyone’s favorite footwear brand, Crocs.