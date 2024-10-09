McDonald’s adult Happy Meal adds Friends toys and fans are freaking out

McDonald’s has Happy Meals for adults and yes, they come with toys. Now, the iconic Friends TV show even has its own range to collect, but only in one lucky region.

Beyond the viral Grimace Shake craze McDonald’s fans still aren’t over, the fast food chain has been doing plenty more to win fans over in recent months. Collaborations with high-profile stars like Kai Cenat, and partnerships with BTS and even Nintendo, it’s been win after win for the brand.

Article continues after ad

Adding to the list once more, McDonald’s now has a limited-time collaboration with one of the most popular TV shows of all time. Friends is getting its own item on the McDonald’s menu with the ‘Friends Box’, and naturally, it comes with collectible toys.

Themed as an adult Happy Meal, it comes in a custom box with Friends artwork adorning one side and a range of food options on the other, including the classic Big Mac, a McRoyal, and plenty more.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but according to McDonald’s Senior Marketing Director Guillaume Huin, the bundle even contains a “special sauce inspired by Monica’s famous cooking skills.” Zooming in on the accompanying picture reveals the sauce to be Monica’s Marinara.

For now, this Friends Box is only available at McDonald’s restaurants in Spain, meaning fans elsewhere in the world are simply out of luck. But for those in the lucky region, they can get their hands on the meal for €9.50.

Article continues after ad

Of course, collectors are going to want to grab this item multiple times while it’s on offer in order to get all six core cast members in their adorable toy form. Joey, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, Monica and Rachel are all featured, so you’ll need to buy at least six of the adult Happy Meals to collect them all.

Reception has obviously been electric online, with many labeling it “brilliant” and pleading for McDonald’s to bring them to other markets immediately.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I’d love to see this come to other countries.” “Definitely jealous.” “My brother in Christ, I need this in the United States of America,” are just a few of the common replies.

There’s currently no word on whether the Friends Box will ever branch out and make its way to other regions. Historically, limited-time bundles are restricted to various regions for their duration, but we’ll update you here if any further details emerge in this case.