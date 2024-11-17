Dragon Ball is getting a McDonald’s meal, but it’s not easy to get

McDonald’s is collabing with the Dragon Ball Daima franchise to create a line of anime-inspired meals – but they won’t be easy to get.

On November 13, McDonald’s Hong Kong announced the special anime collab on Instagram and Facebook with a promotional video featuring Kid Goku. The clip shows brand-new combo meals, including fries, a shake, a crispy katsu-style cutlet sandwich, and fried dough balls.

The highlight of the McDonald’s x Dragon Ball Daima collaboration is the Chicken Katsu Burger, available as part of a value meal with fries and a drink for HK$39 (~US$5), discounted from the regular price of HK$45 (~US$6).

Adding a touch of nostalgia, the Crispy Purple Sweet Potato Balls resemble the seven magical Dragon Balls and are priced at HK$9 (~US$1). Fans will also enjoy spotting familiar characters, as Goku isn’t the only one featured – Piccolo and Bulma make appearances on the packaging.

In a fun nod to Dragon Ball lore, Piccolo, a Namekian who lives on a liquid diet, is the face of McDonald’s White Grape Yogurt Flavored Soda with Fruit Cocktail. Meanwhile, Bulma stars on the packaging for the Okonomiyaki Flavored McShaker Fries.

Currently, this Dragon Ball collaboration is only available in Hong Kong, and there’s no word on whether it will expand to McDonald’s locations outside the region.

However, North American chains have participated in other anime-themed promotions in the past, like the Jujutsu Kaisen Special Grade Garlic sauce and Yu-Gi-Oh! Happy Meal toys featuring Hello Kitty and other Sanrio characters.

In other McDonald’s news, the fast-food giant recently introduced a Bestie Bundle meal that comes with limited-edition friendship bracelets, after last month’s release of a Friends-themed Happy Meal for adults. But, not everyone will be able to get their hands on it.