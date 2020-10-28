 All-female Avengers? Star sparks mixed reactions over potential movie - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

All-female Avengers? Letitia Wright sparks mixed reactions over potential movie

Published: 28/Oct/2020 14:02

by Daniel Megarry
All Female Avengers Movie Letitia Wright
Marvel Studios

Share

Avengers Marvel

Black Panther star Letitia Wright says an Avengers movie featuring an all-female lineup is being ‘spearheaded’ by Marvel bosses – prompting a mixed response on social media.

The actor, who plays teen tech genius Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has added fuel to rumors that the studio are eager to produce a new, all-female Avengers movie. She says it’s “only a matter of time” before it happens.

Speculation began following the female superhero team-up that occurred during the massive final battle in Avengers: Endgame. The empowering scene saw Shuri and the likes of Captain Marvel, Peppa Potts, and Scarlet Witch come together against Thanos and his army.

It was one of the movie’s most talked-about moments, and still causes debate over a year later. Some fans saw the scene as an attempt to make up for the MCU’s lack of prominent female superheroes, while others accused it of being lip service without making any real change.

Wherever you fall on that debate, the prospect of seeing more of Marvel’s strongest women on the big screen is an exciting one. And it’s something that could happen soon, if a new interview between Letitia and Yahoo Entertainment is anything to go by.

Is an all-female Avengers movie in the works?

When asked if she’s fighting for an all-female movie Avengers movie to happen, Letitia replied: “I don’t think we have to fight for it. Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin [Feige]. It’s only a matter of time before they do it.”

Marvel
Letitia Wright wants to join fellow Black Panther stars and Brie Larson for an all-female Avengers

Letitia also had a dream lineup for the movie, pointing to her fellow Black Panther stars Danai Gurira (Okoye), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), and Angela Bassett (Ramonda). She also named Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and of course Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

Are Marvel fans excited for an all-female Avengers movie?

As expected, the continued speculation over an all-female Avengers movie has received a mixed response from Marvel fans, ranging from overwhelming joy to confusion and outright disapproval.

“The small taste we got of an all female-fronted Avengers movie during the final fight in Endgame immediately left me wanting more,” wrote one excited fan on Reddit. “Would love to see this take shape!”

Another was more critical of the intentions behind the movie, writing: “As long as there’s an organic reason for there to be an all-female group. I don’t want all these female heroes to be shoehorned into a movie, just for the sake of feminism.”

Avengers Endgame final battle
Marvel Studios
Fans have mixed reactions to the rumored all-female Avengers movie

One person even suggested the movie would be part of a “political agenda”, but others defended the idea, pointing out that “nobody bats an eye” when an all-male team is the default, so an all-female team shouldn’t need a reason to exist.

Some joked that Marvel should take cues from the now-infamous Girls Get It Done plotline from The Boys, which poked fun at The Avengers. It ended with three female superheroes violently beating up Nazi villain Stormfront. “Only if they go at it like the girls from The Boys,” the Reddit user said.

If it does go ahead, an all-female Avengers movie is likely a long way off. Before then, fans have a lot to look forward to, including Black Widow hitting cinemas on May 7, 2021, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is due for release on July 9, 2021.

TV + Movies

When is Marvel’s Moon Knight out? Release date & cast for Disney+ show

Published: 28/Oct/2020 11:31

by Daniel Megarry
Oscar Isaac in Disney Plus series Moon Knight
Disney / Marvel

Share

Marvel

Moon Knight is the latest unexpected Marvel superhero to get their own spin-off series on streaming service Disney Plus.

While the blockbuster movie entries to the Marvel Cinematic Universe have typically focused on household names like Captain America and Iron Man, TV is providing the opportunity to expand their roster with lesser-known (but still as brilliant) heroes like the upcoming She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel.

Moon Knight will soon be added to that growing lineup of superheroes with his own Disney Plus series.

Don’t know who that is? Well, he’s definitely one of Marvel’s more niche offerings, but that only makes us more excited to see another fresh face in the MCU.

Logo for Disney Plus series Moon Knight

Often described as Marvel’s answer to Batman, Moon Knight is a millionaire entrepreneur and vigilante who uses his wealth to pay for high-tech equipment and gadgets. He’s also an expert detective and uses multiple identities to aid him in his fight against crime.

There could be a while to wait for Moon Knight to hit Disney Plus, but there’s already plenty of rumors and speculation about what we can expect. Here’s everything we know so far.

Moon Knight release date: When will it be on Disney+?

No production date has been set for Moon Knight yet, and we’re still waiting on confirmation of a full cast. With a lead star and director already in mind, however, it’s possible it could begin filming in 2021.

As a result, it’s been speculated that we may have to wait until the end of Phase 4 in 2022 for this one to hit our screens.

Moon Knight cast: Who will play the hero?

Recent rumors have suggested that actor Oscar Isaac will make the jump from the Star Wars universe to the world of Marvel in the upcoming Moon Knight series.

He’s currently “in negotiations” to play the lead character, if reports are to be believed.

Oscar Isaac
Gage Skidmore
Oscar Isaac is “in talks” to star in Disney Plus series Moon Knight

There are no other casting rumors yet, but Jeremy Slater, who developed and wrote Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, is expected to develop and lead the writing team for Moon Knight.

Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab has been pegged to direct the series by Deadline. His previous work, which includes Clash, Cairo 677, and El Gezeira, often focuses on societal issues in his home country.

Moon Knight plot: What will happen in the movie?

With the majority of Marvel movies and TV series taking heavy inspiration from the comic books, it’s expected that Moon Knight will remain true to the source material. This could give us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming Disney Plus series.

Created in 1975 by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin, Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is the son of a rabbi who ran away from home to become an adventurer. He’s betrayed by the greed of his employer Raoul Bushman, and left for dead at an archaeological dig.

Moon Knight Marvel Comics
Marvel
Moon Knight is the latest hero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Spector is offered a second chance at life by the Egyptian moon god Khonshu, in return for being a conduit for the ancient deity on Earth. This also gives Spector powers, including super-strength dependent on the phases of the moon, and the ability to hypnotize people with the ‘voice of Khonshu’.

It’s expected that Moon Knight will be one of Marvel’s darkest stories so far, and will explore the mental health implications of his split personalities. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased that he “may or may not be infused with powers from Khonshu the moon god, or he may just be crazy”.

Whether he will be an ally to The Avengers or a villain remains to be seen. Based on the comics, he could go either way.

Moon Knight trailer: Is there any footage yet?

Moon Knight Marvel Comics
Marvel
Don’t expect a trailer for Moon Knight to appear anytime soon

There’s no trailer yet, not even a teaser, as the series hasn’t officially gone into production. It’s likely we’ll get a trailer towards the end of 2021 or early 2022, depending on its eventual release date.