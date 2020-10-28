All-female Avengers? Star sparks mixed reactions over potential movie - Dexerto

Black Panther star Letitia Wright says an Avengers movie featuring an all-female lineup is being ‘spearheaded’ by Marvel bosses – prompting a mixed response on social media.

The actor, who plays teen tech genius Shuri in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has added fuel to rumors that the studio are eager to produce a new, all-female Avengers movie. She says it’s “only a matter of time” before it happens.

Speculation began following the female superhero team-up that occurred during the massive final battle in Avengers: Endgame. The empowering scene saw Shuri and the likes of Captain Marvel, Peppa Potts, and Scarlet Witch come together against Thanos and his army.

It was one of the movie’s most talked-about moments, and still causes debate over a year later. Some fans saw the scene as an attempt to make up for the MCU’s lack of prominent female superheroes, while others accused it of being lip service without making any real change.

Wherever you fall on that debate, the prospect of seeing more of Marvel’s strongest women on the big screen is an exciting one. And it’s something that could happen soon, if a new interview between Letitia and Yahoo Entertainment is anything to go by.

Is an all-female Avengers movie in the works?

When asked if she’s fighting for an all-female movie Avengers movie to happen, Letitia replied: “I don’t think we have to fight for it. Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside Kevin [Feige]. It’s only a matter of time before they do it.”

Letitia also had a dream lineup for the movie, pointing to her fellow Black Panther stars Danai Gurira (Okoye), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), and Angela Bassett (Ramonda). She also named Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and of course Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

Are Marvel fans excited for an all-female Avengers movie?

As expected, the continued speculation over an all-female Avengers movie has received a mixed response from Marvel fans, ranging from overwhelming joy to confusion and outright disapproval.

“The small taste we got of an all female-fronted Avengers movie during the final fight in Endgame immediately left me wanting more,” wrote one excited fan on Reddit. “Would love to see this take shape!”

Another was more critical of the intentions behind the movie, writing: “As long as there’s an organic reason for there to be an all-female group. I don’t want all these female heroes to be shoehorned into a movie, just for the sake of feminism.”

One person even suggested the movie would be part of a “political agenda”, but others defended the idea, pointing out that “nobody bats an eye” when an all-male team is the default, so an all-female team shouldn’t need a reason to exist.

Some joked that Marvel should take cues from the now-infamous Girls Get It Done plotline from The Boys, which poked fun at The Avengers. It ended with three female superheroes violently beating up Nazi villain Stormfront. “Only if they go at it like the girls from The Boys,” the Reddit user said.

If it does go ahead, an all-female Avengers movie is likely a long way off. Before then, fans have a lot to look forward to, including Black Widow hitting cinemas on May 7, 2021, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is due for release on July 9, 2021.