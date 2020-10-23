Spider-Man 3 stunt double shares behind the scenes web-swinging footage - Dexerto

Tom Holland’s stunt double has shared some impressive web-swinging footage from his training for the upcoming Marvel sequel Spider-Man 3.
Fans have been eager for updates on Spider-Man 3 for a while now, but after star Tom Holland appeared to confirm that filming will resume as soon as he wraps up on the set of Uncharted, it seems things are back on track for that December 17, 2021 release.
And Tom isn’t the only one who’s teased at filming for the new movie; his stunt double, Greg Townley, recently took to Instagram to share behind the scenes footage of an impressive training routine alongside the caption, “It’s time to dust off the cobwebs.”
The video sees Greg swing into view before rolling multiple times across a platform and nailing his landing in a classic Spidey pose. Whether this is just practice or a taster of an actual action sequence that will appear in the movie, we can all agree it’s pretty spectacular.
Are the rumours of a multi-verse in Spider-Man 3 true?
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Jamie Foxx will return to portray Electro – a role he originally played in the Andrew Garfield-led Amazing Spider-Man series – while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange will also make an appearance.
Both of these announcements fuelled rumors of a multi-verse storyline that could bring back both the Tobey Maguire (2002) and Andrew Garfield (2012) versions of Spider-Man for a massive, fan-pleasing crossover on the big screen.
When asked whether Andrew and Tobey would be returning in Spider-Man 3, Sony simply replied, “those rumored castings are not confirmed”. It’s not a confirmation, but it’s also not outright denial, so there may still be hope…
For more on Tom Holland’s return as the famous web-swinger in Spider-Man 3, check out our guide to everything we know so far including release date, casting, and plot details.