 John Boyega says return to Star Wars could happen, but with a twist - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

John Boyega says return to Star Wars could happen, but with a twist

Published: 22/Oct/2020 14:06

by Daniel Megarry
John Boyega as Finn in Star Wars
Lucasfilm

Share

Star Wars

Star Wars actor John Boyega has teased that he’s open to making a return to the blockbuster sci-fi franchise, but this time he wants to get animated.

The British actor first joined the galaxy far, far away as stormtrooper-turned-rebel Finn in 2015’s The Force Awakens, although he has since voiced concerns that his character was “pushed to the side” as the sequel trilogy progressed.

In a new interview with Yahoo Entertainment, John revealed that he’s not completely closed off to revisiting his character for more stories in the future, but he’d forgo a big-screen appearance in favor of an animated TV format.

John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran in Star Wars
Lucasfilm
John Boyega has previously criticized the handling of his Star Wars character Finn

“I’m a Mandalorian fan, so Lucasfilm are doing very, very well with the TV shows,” he said when discussing the potential for the franchise to explore Finn’s character more. “If they could do it on TV and do all that kind of stuff, man I’d love to watch it.”

Asked whether he himself would come back to portray Finn once again, he replied: “Well yeah! Animated would actually be dope. We could do it from home.”

John Boyega wanted Finn to have a bigger role in Star Wars

Leaks and concept art for Colin Trevorrow’s unfilmed Star Wars Episode IX script Duel of the Fates have suggested that Finn’s role as a rebellion leader would originally have been given a lot more focus, which is something John wanted to see happen.

View this post on Instagram

Concept art from #colintrevorrow's #episode9

A post shared by Steve Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) on

“That [concept] image of Finn with the blue flag, and the AT-ATs lined up with tribal marks, and the stormtroopers take off their helmets,” he said. “That would have been sick. That would have been dope man, hands down.”

John also addressed his recent headline-making comments about the Star Wars franchise, where he criticized the handling of his and Kelly Marie Tran’s characters and said Disney didn’t “know what to do” with them.

“I felt like it was important for me to talk about a truth that’s embarrassing to talk about,” he reflected. “We all know that what makes roles so lucrative [are] the moments you give them.

“If Captain America isn’t given the scenes to boost his representation, and to make him enjoyable for you guys, we won’t think he’s cool. So why shouldn’t black characters and black actors also fight for that same kind of representation?”

John’s next project Red, White and Blue – which forms part of Steve McQueen’s new anthology series Small Axe – is set to air on BBC One and Amazon later this year. It recently premiered at the New York Film Festival and received rave reviews.

TV + Movies

When is American Horror Story season 9 on Netflix? release date revealed

Published: 22/Oct/2020 12:50

by Daniel Megarry
Emma Roberts in American Horror Story 1984
FX

Share

American Horror Story

American Horror Story fans are in for a treat, as it looks like season 9 of the terrifying show is finally coming to Netflix in November this year.

Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology series has gained a legion of loyal followers around the world, with each season focusing on a different twisted scenario; from haunted houses to traveling freak shows and even the literal end of the world.

The most recent season, American Horror Story: 1984, followed a group of teenagers who become camp counselors for the summer, only to find themselves fighting for survival against a notorious serial killer called Mr Jingles who’s earned a reputation for chopping off his victims’ ears.

Mr Jingles in American Horror Story 1984
FX
Mr Jingles terrorized camp counselors in American Horror Story: 1984

It marked a return to more straightforward, classic horror ideas, taking cues from iconic slasher franchises like Halloween and Friday the 13th, and won plenty of praise from viewers and critics alike.

1984 was also notable for being the first season of American Horror Story to not feature fan favorites Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson, although it did introduce us to newcomers like Glee’s Matthew Morrison and Pose star Angelica Ross who helped make the season a standout.

When is American Horror Story: 1984 coming to Netflix?

If you’ve been waiting for season 9 of American Horror Story to hit Netflix so you can binge watch (or re-watch), you’re in luck, as What’s On Netflix have reported that it will be arriving on Friday 13 November, 2020.

While it may not arrive on our screens in time for Halloween, there are other seasons of American Horror Story available to watch on Netflix – we’d recommend Asylum and Roanoke if you’re looking for genuine scares – as well as these great horror movies and TV shows.

When is American Horror Story season 10 coming out?

Fans were disappointed to learn that there will be no new season of American Horror Story in 2020 due to the ongoing global health crisis, and it’s fair to say that spooky season feels pretty empty without it.

Fortunately, creator Ryan Murphy confirmed production is scheduled to start in October, and that leaves us hopeful that we’ll get a glimpse at season 10 soon. Whether it will air earlier in 2021, or we’ll have to wait for the usual September/October premiere date, remains to be seen.