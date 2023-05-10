Manifest Season 4 finale is the “most ambitious” episode in show’s history

Manifest is fast-approaching its Death Date, and the Season 4 finale isn’t messing around – according to the show’s creator, it’s the “most ambitious” episode in the show.

It’s been nearly five years since Manifest first began on NBC, intriguing viewers with the continually bonkers mystery of Flight 828. It was canceled in 2021, but Netflix saved it and ordered a huge 20-episode final season to give the show the ending it deserves.

Season 4 Part 1 arrived in November last year, forcing fans to wait months for the concluding episodes. Will the passengers live, will they fall victim to the ticking time bomb, have they all been in a coma, or is it a parallel universe?

Whatever happens, Manifest is prime to stick the landing in style with the boldest episode in the show’s history. Spoilers to follow…

Manifest finale is the “most ambitious” episode ever

In a new interview with EW, showrunner Jeff Rake teased what to expect from Part 2’s closing episodes. “That finale that’s coming up, [episode] 420, that’s hands down the most ambitious episode we have ever shot,” he said.

“I don’t want to oversell, but I think you’ll agree when you see it that it even surpasses what you saw in 410 – and you’ll probably say, ‘By a long shot’.”

Given how Manifest started, with a plane taking off and somehow landing five years later, we’ve come a long way: Season 4 ended with Angelina surrounded by rivers of lava after turning her arm to stone with an Omega Sapphire shard, as well as the death of Zeke, who sacrificed himself to save the life of Cal, the “Dragon” who can save the world.

Rake said the final episodes have a “standalone” quality that almost feel like a fifth season. “While Part 1 was very much focused on the Stone family trying to heal, trying to put their family literally back together, the final 10 figuratively and literally focus more on the collective of the passengers,” he added.

“Ultimately, Michaela and Ben’s role within this mythology was to lead the flock, to figure out why they’re back, what their mission is. The series is going to end as it began. That is to say with Ben and Michaela leading the passengers, hopefully, to their survival.”

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 will hit Netflix on June 2, 2023. Find out more here.