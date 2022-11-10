Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

With Manifest Season 4 dominating Netflix, fans are likely wondering: will there be a Manifest Season 5, and when is it coming out? We’re here to help.

Netflix’s acquisition of Manifest has proven to be one of the streaming platform’s best decisions. After the series was canceled by NBC in 2018, Netflix picked it up and added the first three seasons.

They immediately topped its charts, so Netflix ordered a fourth season – within days of its release, it’s sitting at the number one spot, dethroning the likes of The Watcher and Killer Sally.

So, what about Manifest Season 5 – is it happening, and when will it be released?

Will there be a Manifest Season 5?

The short answer: no, Manifest will not be returning for Season 5. Season 4 will be the final season of the show.

Under showrunner Jeff Rake, Manifest was originally going to run for six seasons, but those plans were scrapped when it moved to Netflix.

He also envisioned a possible Manifest movie to finish the series, but this was before Netflix renewed it for a fourth season. “I’m reading the writing on the wall that we may not find a home for three more seasons of the show, so I moved to plan B: Some platform would bankroll a feature or a movie finale, like we saw with Timeless, Firefly, and Deadwood,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

However, the series hasn’t finished yet. If you’ve binged the 10 episodes available of Season 4, there’s good news: it’s only the first batch, with Part 2 still set to hit Netflix.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 release date and plot

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 doesn’t have a release date, but there’s good reason to believe it’ll land on Netflix on April 7, 2023.

As for the plot of Manifest Season 4’s closing episodes, you can read our breakdown of Part 1’s ending here, but Rake teased a “shift” in storytelling in Part 2.

“In block one, we’re still very much focused on the family and spend our time at the Stone house when we’re not out solving the case of the week,” he told SyFy.

“For reasons that I’m not going to totally reveal right now, we shift in that final block so that we spend much more of our time with all of the passengers as a group. The final block is much more focused on the community of the 828ers. The Stone family is among the community of them.”

You can find out more about Manifest Season 4 Part 2 here.