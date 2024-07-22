Evil Season 4 release schedule: When is Episode 10 out?

Paramount+ may have canceled the supernatural show, but there’s good news: Evil Season 4 has 14 episodes, more than the horror series originally planned.

Speak to a fan and they’ll tell you Evil is underseen and one of the best TV shows streaming. But unfortunately, its time is coming to an end.

Co-showrunners Robert and Michelle King shared the news on February 15, 2024, announcing that Paramount+ had decided to end the series. However, the streaming service ordered four additional Season 4 episodes to wrap up the story.

So, at least we’re seeing it off with the longest season yet. Below is the full release schedule with titles, dates, and synopses.

Evil Season 4 Episode 10 releases on Thursday, July 25, 2024 on Paramount+.

There is no episode title for this one just yet, but we do know that the latest instalment will see a familiar (but unwanted) presence rear its head once more. Meanwhile, David will tussle with his troubled past once more.

Release schedule

Evil releases weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+ until the series finale on August 22, 2024.

Season 4 Episode 1: ‘How to Split an Atom’ – Thursday, May 23, 2024 Kristen, David, and Ben investigate a high-tech company claiming to communicate with the dead using AI. Meanwhile, Leland’s manipulations put Sheryl in a dangerous position, and David faces new challenges from the Vatican’s secretive organization.

Season 4 Episode 2: ‘How to Train a Dog’ – Thursday, May 30, 2024 The team deals with a case involving a possessed dog causing havoc in a small town. Ben’s technological expertise becomes crucial as they uncover the dark forces at play. Kristen struggles with personal issues at home, complicating her professional life.

Season 4 Episode 3: ‘How to Slaughter a Pig’ – Thursday, June 6, 2024 A rural farm reports unusual and violent animal behavior, prompting the team to investigate potential demonic influence. David’s visions intensify, providing cryptic clues about the case.

Season 4 Episode 4: ‘How to Build a Coffin’ – Thursday, June 13, 2024 A funeral home becomes the center of supernatural activities, leading the team to discover a centuries-old curse. And Sheryl’s actions under Leland’s influence begin to spiral out of control.

Season 4 Episode 5: ‘How to Fly an Airplane’ – Thursday, June 20, 2024 An airline company is plagued by inexplicable malfunctions attributed to a cursed aircraft. Kristen, David, and Ben race against time to prevent a catastrophe while facing internal conflicts.

Season 4 Episode 6: ‘How to Dance in Three Easy Steps’ – Thursday, June 27, 2024 A dance studio is haunted by a malevolent spirit, affecting its students and staff. The team’s investigation also reveals a tragic backstory, highlighting the spirit’s connection to the studio’s past.

Season 4 Episode 7: ‘How to Dress a Wound’ – Thursday, July 4, 2024 A hospital’s ER is overrun with cases of mysterious injuries, believed to be inflicted by unseen forces. Kristen’s medical knowledge and the team’s investigative skills are put to the test.

Season 4 Episode 8: ‘How to Save a Life’ – Thursday, July 11, 2024 The team encounters a life-threatening situation involving a cursed life-saving device. Personal stakes rise as they confront their own vulnerabilities and fears.

Season 4 Episode 9: ‘How to Build a Chatbot’ – Thursday, July 18, 2024 A tech company releases a new chatbot that begins influencing users in sinister ways. Ben’s expertise is crucial in uncovering the malevolent programming behind the AI.

Season 4 Episode 10: ‘TBA’ – Thursday, July 25, 2024 The team faces a familiar enemy as they revisit a case involving supernatural injuries. David’s faith and resolve are tested as he confronts his past.

Season 4 Episode 11: ‘TBA’ – Thursday, August 1, 2024 TBA

Season 4 Episode 12: ‘TBA’ – Thursday, August 8, 2024 TBA

Season 4 Episode 13: ‘TBA’ – Thursday, August 15, 2024 TBA

Season 4 Episode 14: ‘TBA’ – Thursday, August 22, 2024 TBA



How to watch Evil Season 4

Evil streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, Canada, and Australia. You’ll need a subscription to watch.

New seasons were previously released in the UK around a year after their US debut. However, there’s no release date for Season 4 yet.

Episodes will again air on the Alibi channel according to Tech Radar. Alibi is available with certain Sky TV packages.

Finally, Entertainment NOW adds episodes on the day of their TV broadcast, where they’re available to subscribers on NOW’s £9.99 plan.

