Manifest Season 4 Part 2: Release date prediction, how to watch & more

The wait is on for Manifest Season 4 Part 2, so here’s everything we know so far about its release date, how and where you can watch and stream it, and more.

Manifest Season 4 Part 1, the first half of the two-part final season, just dropped on Netflix. If you’ve just binged all 10 episodes and want to catch yourself up on the ending, we’ve broken that down here.

Similarly to Stranger Things Season 4, which was split into two agonizing volumes a month apart, viewers now have to wait on the concluding episodes of Manifest. Will the passengers of Flight 828 live, or will they fall victim to the Death Date?

We’re just as keen as you are to know when Manifest Season 4 Part 2 is hitting the streaming platform, so here’s what we know about its release date and where you can watch and stream it.

Here’s the bad news: Manifest Season 4 Part 2 doesn’t have a release date right now – however, there’s good reason to believe it’ll drop on April 7, 2023.

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 was released just over a month after Volume 1, but considering we’ve still to hear about Part 2’s release date, it seems unlikely we’ll see it before the end of 2022.

Ozark and Lucifer are the best shows to look at for an estimate: Ozark’s final season was split in half with three months between them; while Lucifer had a gap of nine months between the first and second part of its fifth season.

This is the most important clue: Part 1 was released on November 4, the day Flight 828 returned. April 7 was the day Flight 828 was reported missing, so it’d be the perfect date to bring the show full circle.

How to watch Manifest Season 4 Part 2

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

As it is now considered a Netflix show, previous seasons are no longer available on Hulu, Peacock, or other on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime.

Manifest Season 4 plot: What is it about?

The official plot synopsis reads: “Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden.

“Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry.

“As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey.”

Manifest Season 4 Part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.