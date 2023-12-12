Over the past week, a documentary about “the man with many wives” has been making waves on TikTok – but is it streaming on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

TikTok is revolutionizing the way we consume media. Whether it’s down to smart algorithms or our dwindling attention spans, there’s been a wave of TV shows and movies going viral years after their release thanks to users cutting up key scenes or episodes and uploading them in segments.

It’s what led to the belief that the Resurrection TV series was a movie, and that the short film Backstroke was on Netflix – neither are true, but TikTok clips of both properties were uploaded with misleading hashtags, making viewers think otherwise.

So, what’s the deal with “the man with many wives” documentary, which became the subject of a viral new TikTok? We’ve got the answer. Warning: Some may find this content distressing.

Is The Man with Many Wives documentary on Netflix?

The Man with Many Wives appears to be referring to a rather disturbing documentary titled One Man, Six Wives And Twenty-Nine Children – and while it’s not on Netflix, it is available to stream in full on YouTube.

You can find the link below:

The “man with many wives” in this case is Utah polygamist Tom Green, who spent six years in prison after being convicted of child rape and bigamy. He died in 2021.

As per the synopsis for the 1999 documentary: “Produced and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jane Treays, this film explores the marriage between one man – a fundamentalist Morman – and his five wives living in the Utah desert.

“Although Utah outlawed bigamy when it joined the United States, it is estimated that around 30,000 people live in such relationships. More people than ever are practicing polygamists, but the whole of America has now focused on Utah’s ‘dirty little secret’ and many polygamists are desperately trying to keep their multiple marriages under wraps.

“This documentary explores the roles, values and difficulties posed by living in such an unorthodox manner.”

This week, TikToker MBBJ shared clips from the documentary on her channel, with the video amassing more than 6.5 million views.

In the caption, she wrote: “Thank god Tom is now deceased and every one of these women have been freed and are living NORMAL lives now.”

You can find more of our documentaries coverage below:

