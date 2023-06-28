How to watch the Hart family murders documentary – is it on Netflix?

The Hart family murders were explored in A Thread of Deceit: The Hart Family Tragedy — here’s how to watch the documentary and if it’s on Netflix or streaming.

Jennifer and Sarah Hart were the adoptive mothers of six children: Ciera, Abigail, Jeremiah, Devonte, Hannah, and Markis. From the outside, they appeared to be a happy family: Jennifer had called herself a “better human in every possible way for knowing these children”, and they seemed like the sort of parents “the world desperately needs”, a sheriff earlier said.

There had been signs of abuse behind closed doors. In 2011, Abigail told her teacher she had “owies” on her stomach and back after her mom hit her. In 2017, Hannah reportedly “begged” neighbors for help after jumping out of a window. On March 26, 2018, Jennifer and Sarah killed themselves and their six adopted children by driving their car off a cliff in California, and the case quickly became a media sensation.

A Thread of Deceit: The Hart Family Tragedy digs into the “story of truth and perceptions” around the Hart family murders – here’s how to watch it and if it’s streaming on Netflix.

Is the Hart family murders documentary on Netflix?

No, A Thread of Deceit: The Hart Family Tragedy is not available to stream on Netflix.

We will update this space if and when it’s added to the streaming platform.

Is the Hart family murders documentary streaming?

A Thread of Deceit: The Hart Family Tragedy can be bought or rented digitally on Amazon Prime and other on-demand platforms.

It costs $3.99 to rent and $8.99 to buy in the US, and £4.49 to rent and £6.99 to buy in the UK.

