M3GAN 2.0: Release date, cast, and more

The new queen bee of killer dolls is rebooting with a sequel in M3GAN 2.0. Here is everything we know about the sequel.

The perfect balance of terror and camp, M3GAN shocked and pleasantly surprised horror fans, surging to a healthy box office return and raving critical reviews.

With such a positive reception, it seemed almost a certainty that Blumhouse would greenlight a second adventure for M3GAN, especially given the uncertain fate she met in the original movie.

Here is everything we know so far about M3GAN 2.0.

In an announcement, the studio confirmed that the movie will release on January 17, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Variety referred to the announcement as the “start of the M3GAN cinematic universe,” to which the doll cheekily replied with a picture of M3GAN wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, a clear reference to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seems there are now two MCUs in town!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

M3GAN 2.0: Who is in the cast?

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the stars of the original movie, Allison Williams and Violet McGraw, are both signed on to return in M3GAN 2.0. In addition, screenwriter Akela Cooper will also be returning to write the sequel.

Director Gerald Johnson is not, as of yet, slated to return but The Hollywood Reporter’s sources say that “producers hope to make a deal with him.”

Article continues after ad

M3GAN 2.0: Is there a trailer?

There is no trailer for M3GAN 2.0 as of the time of this writing. We will update this space when a trailer is released.

M3GAN 2.0: What do we know about the plot?

As of now, the plot of M3GAN 2.0 is still unknown, as the script is still in the works. Since the original M3GAN doll appeared to be destroyed at the end of the original, it’s unclear whether the sequel would feature a resurrection of the original or perhaps a transfer of M3GAN’s consciousness into another doll.

Given that both Williams and McGraw are slated to return, it seems likely that M3GAN will be seeking revenge on Gemma and Cady, perhaps looking to reconnect with her best friend.