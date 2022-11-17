M3GAN 2 is already in the works amid TikTok success

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

M3GAN 2, a sequel to the viral horror hitting cinemas next year, is already being discussed amid its popularity on TikTok and social media.

Sometimes, a horror movie just connects with audiences. Look at Smile, for example: from a budget of just $17 million, its simple premise and gnarly gore have seen it gross more than $210 million.

M3GAN, which is produced by The Conjuring and Insidious creator James Wan and penned by Malignant’s Akela Cooper, may be destined for similar glory when it hits cinemas in January.

The new film, which follows a family with an AI doll that goes rogue, became a viral hit on TikTok following the release of its first trailer – and a sequel is already in the works.

Get ready for M3GAN 2

M3GAN 2 is being planned behind closed doors following the reception to the trailer, as per a report from The New York Times.

TikTok posts tagged #M3GAN have racked up more than 300 million views, with thousands of creators contributing to the dance meme, whether it’s them dancing themselves or clipping the scene to different tracks from Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, and more.

The trailer itself has been viewed nearly 19.5 million times on YouTube.

In the same report, it’s revealed that Jason Blum and James Wan are close to a major deal that will merge their two companies – Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monsters – into one “sprawling horror film factory” with a first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Donna Langley, a Universal executive, described the team-up as “powerful and exponential… James Wan and Jason Blum know how to create franchises and attract talent. There is a great deal they could do across the NBCUniversal portfolio, including Peacock and theme parks.”

M3GAN is due for release on January 6, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.