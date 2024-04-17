Who’d win Abigail vs M3GAN fight? Cast has “no doubt” about winner

Dexerto caught up with the cast of Abigail to find out who would win in a fight: the eponymous ballerina vampire or the all-dancing AI doll M3GAN. And they have “no doubt” about the winner.

Directed by scream team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Abigail is a reimagining of Universal Classic Monsters’ Dracula’s Daughter. Although it looks a little different.

Rather than the sapphic queen of the 1936 classic, the upcoming horror movie centers on a group of ragtag criminals who kidnap a tween ballerina (Alisha Weir), only to realize they’ve made a deadly mistake.

Though she’s a completely different beast to M3GAN, both villains have a penchant for dancing. And the same goes for ultra-violence. But if a crossover were to ever happen, who would win in a fight?

Dexerto posed this question to four Abigail cast members, and they have “no doubt” about who would win: Abigail hands down. Kevin Durand, who plays Peter, said, “Abigail, no doubt, because I was there. I experienced the glare. I felt the power, the darkness. Abigail all day.”

“Plus she’s got a lot of years of experience,” added William Catlett, who portrays Rickles in Abigail, referring to the fact that the titular blood-sucker is literally centuries old.

Similarly, Frank star Dan Stevens said, “I think Abigail would take M3GAN, she’s got centuries of experience.” Kathryn Newton, who plays Sammy in the movie, pointed out, “Abigail’s got backup. They’ll come in hot — the vampires unite.”

Sorry, M3GAN, but it looks like AI just isn’t a match for the supernatural. Although the knife-wielding doll would probably still win in a dance-off.

Abigail drops in theaters on April 19. Until then, check out our review here. You can also find more horror movies to get excited about in 2024, as well as all of the new movies heading to streaming this month.