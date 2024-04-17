TV & Movies

Who’d win Abigail vs M3GAN fight? Cast has “no doubt” about winner

Daisy Phillipson
Still from M3GAN and AbigailUniversal Pictures

Dexerto caught up with the cast of Abigail to find out who would win in a fight: the eponymous ballerina vampire or the all-dancing AI doll M3GAN. And they have “no doubt” about the winner. 

Directed by scream team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Abigail is a reimagining of Universal Classic Monsters’ Dracula’s Daughter. Although it looks a little different. 

Rather than the sapphic queen of the 1936 classic, the upcoming horror movie centers on a group of ragtag criminals who kidnap a tween ballerina (Alisha Weir), only to realize they’ve made a deadly mistake. 

Though she’s a completely different beast to M3GAN, both villains have a penchant for dancing. And the same goes for ultra-violence. But if a crossover were to ever happen, who would win in a fight? 

Dexerto posed this question to four Abigail cast members, and they have “no doubt” about who would win: Abigail hands down. Kevin Durand, who plays Peter, said, “Abigail, no doubt, because I was there. I experienced the glare. I felt the power, the darkness. Abigail all day.”

“Plus she’s got a lot of years of experience,” added William Catlett, who portrays Rickles in Abigail, referring to the fact that the titular blood-sucker is literally centuries old.

Similarly, Frank star Dan Stevens said, “I think Abigail would take M3GAN, she’s got centuries of experience.” Kathryn Newton, who plays Sammy in the movie, pointed out, “Abigail’s got backup. They’ll come in hot — the vampires unite.”

Sorry, M3GAN, but it looks like AI just isn’t a match for the supernatural. Although the knife-wielding doll would probably still win in a dance-off. 

Abigail drops in theaters on April 19. Until then, check out our review here. You can also find more horror movies to get excited about in 2024, as well as all of the new movies heading to streaming this month. 

Related Topics

horror

About The Author

Daisy Phillipson

Daisy is a Senior TV and Movies Writer at Dexerto. She's a lover of all things macabre, whether that be horror, crime, psychological thrillers or all of the above. After graduating with a Masters in Magazine Journalism, she's gone on to write for Digital Spy, LADbible and Little White Lies. You can contact her on daisy.phillipson@dexerto.com

keep reading
Alisha Weir as Abigail. She stands in a ballerina dress with blood stains and her fangs visible.
TV & Movies
What is Abigail about? The 2024 horror movie explained
Trudie Graham
Dan Stevens in The Guest
TV & Movies
Dan Stevens opens up about if The Guest 2 will ever happen
Daisy Phillipson
Alisha Weir as Abigail
TV & Movies
Abigail review: Ballerina vampire movie is a bloody good time
Daisy Phillipson
A still from the trailer of Talk To Me
TV & Movies
You can now stream 2023’s best horror movie for free — but there’s a catch
Jasmine Valentine
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech