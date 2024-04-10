Is Chucky vs M3GAN coming out in 2025? Viral movie poster debunked

Are M3GAN and Chucky about to clash in a Freddy vs Jason-style slasher movie mashup? Unfortunately, it’s just not real.

Fans hoping to witness a battle of the generations between Chucky and M3GAN will need to stick to using their imaginations after a fake poster appeared online earlier this month.

The poster, designed in 2023 by Instagram artist ‘diamonddead’ was shared this month on the Facebook page Slasher Trash where it started going viral.

The description for the poster features some outlandish claims, such as that the film would be directed by Rob Zombie and come out in 2025.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the post made some casting claims about Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson voicing Chucky while Rob Zombie’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, would voice M3GAN.

“Kevin Hart will double as Chucky in scenes which are obvious that the doll is human size and not animatronic,” the fake announcement added.

Article continues after ad

As cool as it would be to see another versus movie, the post was just an April Fools’ joke — something that seemed to be lost on the 16,000 people who shared the fake poster.

For fans of both series, however, there are things to look forward to. A M3GAN sequel dubbed ‘M3GAN 2.0’ is in the works and slated to release on May 16, 2025.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the second part of Chucky Season 3 is arriving even sooner, reportedly coming in May of this year.