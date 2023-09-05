Chucky Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

The killer doll Chucky returns for Season 3 on SYFY and USA Network as Charles Lee Ray sets his sights on even bigger world domination – the White House.

When it comes to horror legends, the infamous doll Chucky has been the subject of more than a few nightmares. The SYFY and USA series has been a success so far since 2021 with Child’s Play franchise legends Jennifer Tilly and Brad Dourif reprising their hit roles.

The series continues the horror franchise storyline with a few tweaks here and there. Chucky becomes the possession of a frustrated teen called Jack Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) and it spelled trouble, blood, and chaos ever since.

Chucky’s scheme was thwarted in the first season, with Chucky Season 2 having the killer doll seek revenge against Jack and his friends at Catholic school. For Chucky Season 3, Jack and the others are once again of the killer doll’s scent as he infiltrates the nation’s capital. Here is everything we know about Chucky Season 3.

On August 17, Chucky himself took to the podium to announce his return to Chucky Season 3 on October 4, 2023.

Leave it up to Chucky to have a flair for the dramatic. In a press conference in Hackensack, New Jersey, Chucky announced with some crude words, “I’m here to announce to you dips—- that Season 3 of my show, Chucky, will return on Oct. 4. And I will not rest until every single one of you f—ers watch it.”

Like prior seasons, fans can expect weekly episodes full of mischief, a lot of murder, and the main characters trying to survive. After the episodes premiere on SYFY and USA, they will be available to stream on Peacock. Jennifer Tilly confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that filming began in May as she tweeted a photo of her and Chucky headed to Toronto, Canada.

Chucky Season 3: Who is returning for the cast?

For now, fans can speculate a majority of the main cast will return for Chucky Season 3 based on the finale of the second season. Tilly has been the only cast member confirmed to have started filming.

Below is a cast list of what actors are likely to return for Season 3.

Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler

Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross

Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky

Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce

Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine and herself

Lachlan Watson as Glen and Glenda Tilly

Devon Sawa as Mr. President

The reign of actor Devon Sawa continues in Chucky Season 3. Since Season 1, he has appeared as a recurring characters who meets their untimely demise at the hands of Chucky. He played the role of Logan Wheeler and Lucas Wheeler in the first season, and Father Bryce in Season 2. Sawa will face Chcuky once again, but this time is doll versus President.

Chucky Season 3: What is the new season about?

Based on the events of the Season 2 finale, Chucky has perfected his ability to divide his soul into different dolls and sets his sights on the White House for Season 3.

SYFY has not released a full plot for the new season. But fans can speculate a few details of Chucky’s evil plan. In the Season 2 finale, Lexy’s younger sister is kidnapped and brainwashed to believe that Tiffany is her real mother.

Meanwhile, Chucky was able to transfer his soul into a shiny new doll. While Tiffany is with Caroline, she received a call from Nica who vows to seek her revenge. Scared, she tries to transfer her soul to a doll, to only discover Chucky beat her to it. Jake, Lexy, and Devon are all alive for Chucky Season 3.

But according to the official teaser for Chucky Season 3, Chucky becomes a new favorite doll of the Presdient’s son. Unaware of who Chucky really is, the President will start the feel the eerie chill of the serial killer soon enough.

Chucky Season 3: Is there a trailer?

SYFY officially released the first teaser for Chucky Season 3 on September 1, 2023. Watch below and get a glimpse of what the murderous Charles Lee Ray has in store.

