Nicolas Cage’s titular serial killer couldn’t feel more real on the screen of Osgood Perkins’ Longlegs, and his nickname is just another creepy detail that conceals a deeper meaning.

The most exciting horror movie of 2024 studies the horrific (and thankfully fictional) killings of Longlegs, the serial killer who has a unique murder method.

Played by Nicolas Cage, the weepy, pale-faced Satanist is a sight to behold. Every detail from his appearance to his way of speaking makes him feel like a frighteningly real person. But there’s also mysteries surrounding him, and none more so than his strange nickname.

In searching for an answer as to why he’s called Longlegs, you might just find a few details that make the creep even creepier. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

Why is he called Longlegs?

While it’s never explained in the movie why Nicolas Cage’s on-screen killer is called Longlegs, there are plenty of clues that add layers of meaning to his moniker.

He actually makes direct reference to his own name in the first scene of the horror movie. When speaking to a young Lee outside her snow-covered house, he’s obscured by the screen.

Neon

Only being shot from below the nose, he tells her, “I have my long legs on today.” He then crouches down, making his face visible only for a second.

It’s a creepy moment for sure, and one of the first jump scares of the movie. But his words are an important clue that could account for why he’s dubbed himself Longlegs.

Realistically, this could be something he’s said to children before as a way of making himself approachable. (Don’t forget, before he met Lee’s mother, he would have been working solo and talking to the families himself.) If that’s a line he often uses, it would make sense for the nickname to tie in.

The connection to daddies and Daddy Long Legs

There’s also the obvious connection to the creatures known as Daddy Long Legs (otherwise known as Harvestmen), as well as dads themselves. The theme of fatherhood is one deeply embedded in the movie.

Longlegs uses dolls to infiltrate the homes of his victims, wherein the Satanic spell comes to life and drives the fathers of the respective families to murder. Longlegs might also see himself as a father figure to Lee Harker, who he stalks in adulthood after sparing her life as a child.

Not to mention his partnership with her mother, who assists him in carrying out his murders. As such, he’s a father of sorts in terms of his status.

The animals themselves also have eerie connotations. It’s a common misconception that Daddy Long Legs are spiders. They’re actually Harvestmen, which are Opiliones. While these are still technically an order of arachnids, they’re not classified in the same way.

All this to say that Daddy Long Legs are creatures that mean something different to the average person than what they actually are.

While it’s common to believe that they’re a creepy form of spider, this isn’t the case. Much like Longlegs himself, who isn’t actually as he seems. (He’s not a solo killer at the end, nor does he actually murder anyone by his own hand.)

There’s also another group of Opiliones known as Pholcidae, commonly known as “cellar spiders.” Who else lives in a cellar? That’s right, it’s “the man downstairs,” aka Longlegs.

Not all serial killers pick out their nicknames

An even creepier detail is that Longlegs created his own moniker, an uncommon move among most real-life serial killers.

Most nicknames of real-life serial killers, (such as The Boston Strangler or The Night Stalker) come from tabloid media of the time. Others, such as the Unabomber, get their names from the police or investigators.

However, a handful of the most prolific serial killers of all time actually did name themselves. Jack the Ripper, Son of Sam, and BTK all named themselves in letters addressed to news outlets and police.

Neon

The most famous instance of this comes from the Zodiac Killer, a figure who is extremely similar in both style and tactics to the fictional Longlegs. Both were incredibly elusive killers who were known for leaving cryptic letters that were all but impossible to fully decipher.

The fact that Longlegs gave himself a nickname by signing his letters as such puts him a foot above the average repeat killer.

Although he only exists within the world of the film, it’s a quiet link to some of the world’s most feared and famous serial murders, making it easy for audiences to size him up as a threat.

