The Lie Detector Test: Can Casey Anthony be tried again?

Following the release of the new A&E and Lifetime special Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test, a question is being asked once more: can Casey be tried again for the death of her daughter?

There are some cases that continue to be referenced within the true crime realm: Chris Watts, who became the subject of the Netflix documentary American Murder after killing his entire family; Gypsy Rose, whose recent release coincided with The Prison Confessions docu-series; and infamous serial killers such as Jeffrey Dahmer and Ted Bundy.

But perhaps none are quite so contentious as the ongoing debate surrounding Casey Anthony. In 2011, three years after her young daughter Caylee was found dead in a wooded area near the Anthonys’ home, Casey’s murder trial began, with the state seeking the death penalty.

Despite mounting evidence against her, the jury found Casey not guilty. Since then, she’s thrown out numerous accusations about her family, a number of which she alleged in the 2022 docu-series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. But amid the release of a new documentary involving her parents, George and Cindy, could she be retried? Warning: some may find this content distressing.

Can Casey Anthony be tried again?

Although true crime fans across the globe hope otherwise, Casey Anthony can’t be retried for the murder of Caylee due to the double jeopardy clause, which prevents people from being prosecuted twice for the same crime.

As per Cornell Law School’s definition: “The Double Jeopardy Clause in the Fifth Amendment to the US Constitution prohibits anyone from being prosecuted twice for substantially the same crime. The relevant part of the Fifth Amendment states, ‘No person shall… be subject for the same offense to be twice put in jeopardy of life or limb.’”

And since Casey – once dubbed the “most hated mom in America” – was tried and acquitted of all charges, she is protected by this clause. However, some experts believe Casey’s parents George and Cindy could sue her for defamation following the results of their lie detector tests.

What were the results of Casey Anthony’s parents’ lie detector tests?

In the Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test documentary special, both Cindy and George’s lie detector results indicated that they were being truthful on a number of accusations, including their claim that they weren’t involved in Caylee’s death in any way.

George also passed the lie detector test when denying a number of the claims Casey made in Where the Truth Lies, including the allegations he had sexually assaulted Casey and Caylee. As the conductor says, “In my professional opinion, you were being truthful,” telling both George and Cindy, “You deserve to be believed.”

Prior to the release of Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test, experts suggested that if the results showed George and Cindy were being truthful, they could sue Casey for the child murder and sexual assault allegations.

New York intellectual property lawyer Richard Altman told The New York Post last November: “If she said it at her trial, that would be privileged. If she says it outside of a court proceeding then of course it’s actionable and if she repeats it now, even though this happened years ago, in theory [her dad] has a year to go after her.”

Alan Lewis, a partner at Carter Ledyard & Milburn who specializes in defamation cases, went on to tell the outlet that lie detector results aside, Casey’s claims have the potential to open up a legal case.

“The statement so-and-so raped me is a factual statement that can be proven or disproven and therefore it qualifies as the kind of statement that can be defamation,” Lewis explained. “Theoretically does he have a legally sufficient case to bring? It would seem so.”

We’ll keep this space updated if there are any developments in the case.

Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime now, which you can sign up for here. And you can find more of our true crime coverage below:

