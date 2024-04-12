How to watch Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer — is it streaming?

The chilling case of the Watts family murders is back in the news, so here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2020 movie Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.

Discussions about the case are heating up once more following this week’s news that the five-bed Colorado home where Chris Watts killed his pregnant wife, Shannan Watts, and their two children, Bella and Celeste, is up for sale.

Additionally, Watts will be at the center of an upcoming episode of Hulu’s The Interrogation Tapes, examining the polygraph test and a surprising guest who helped detectives get to the truth of the crimes.

While there are plenty of documentaries on the case, including Netflix’s American Murder: The Family Next Door, recent events have sparked renewed interest in the Lifetime movie, Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer. Here’s how you can watch it.

Where to watch Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer

Since Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer is a Lifetime movie, the only way to watch it right now is via the Lifetime App with a cable TV subscription.

This means it’s not available on the usual streaming services, nor is it on TV platforms such as DirecTV or Philo. But we’ll be sure to let you know here if the situation changes.

Is Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer on Netflix?

As Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer is only available on Lifetime, the movie isn’t on Netflix right now.

Although it’s unlikely, we’ll keep this space updated if the situation changes.

What is Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer about?

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer is a reenactment of the Watts family murders, detailing Chris’ affair with Nichol Kessinger, his family life with Shannon and their two daughters, the murders, and the interrogation that led to his confession.

Among the cast is Sean Kleier as Chris, Ashley Williams as Shannon, Chloe Van Landschoot as Nichol, Dahlia Oldham as Bella, and Ellie McPhee as Celeste “Ceecee”.

The movie doesn’t portray any details on the case that weren’t already known, but rather dramatizes events before, during, and after the crimes.

Reaction to Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer was mixed — while some believed it was a way to ridicule Chris and show his true motives, others suggested it was exploitative to the victims.

Reaction to Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer was mixed — while some believed it was a way to ridicule Chris and show his true motives, others suggested it was exploitative to the victims.