Enola Holmes 2: Where is Sam Claflin’s Mycroft Holmes?

Enola Holmes 2 has finally hit Netflix, but viewers have noticed a major absence: Sam Claflin’s Mycroft Holmes – so where is he, and why isn’t he in the sequel?

Enola Holmes 2 picks up with Millie Bobby Brown’s young detective fresh off the triumph of solving her first case as she opens her own agency – unfortunately, “life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems,” as per the synopsis.

Henry Cavill returns as Sherlock Holmes, alongside Helena Bonham Carter as their mother and Susie Wokoma as Edith. You can read our review of the movie here.

While two other major characters make their debut, one is missing: Mycroft Holmes, played by Sam Claflin – so, is there a reason for his absence in Enola Holmes 2?

Enola Holmes: Why isn’t Sam Claflin’s Mycroft Holmes in the movie?

Claflin debuted as Mycroft Holmes, the older brother of Enola and Sherlock, in the original 2020 movie. While playing a supporting role, Mycroft was a key character who doesn’t appear at all in the sequel.

The reason for his absence is simple: scheduling conflicts prevented Claflin from starring in the film.

In an interview with Collider, director Harry Bradbeer explained: “Well, it was Sam’s schedule that became very clear, so Sam was not going to be in it… we were very sorry that Sam couldn’t be in this one.

“If there was a future one we would love to have him back. But that was just the practicalities of life. That then meant though that we had to then concentrate on Sherlock, which has some advantages in the sense and that it becomes a sharp pencil if you like.

“You’re just having to work with that particular relationship. It had to be about Sherlock and Enola and coming together. So I guess there is some blessings in having less pieces because you can do more with what you have.”

Enola Holmes 2 is available to stream on Netflix now.