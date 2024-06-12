Fan-favorite Cartoon Network series is finally getting a movie

Longtime fans of Adventure Time can get excited, as the series is finally coming back in a big way, with a long-rumored movie finally coming into shape.

Announced exclusively by Variety, Warner Bros has revealed plans for an Adventure Time movie, as well as two new spin-offs.

Rumors of a movie started while the original series was still in development, and they didn’t die down when it ended its 10-season run. The new film marks the latest entry in the growing Adventure Time franchise, which will also expand with two new standalone series, Side Quests and Heyo BMO.

Adventure Time: Side Quests is a series of shorts telling bite-sized, character-focused stories about side characters from the original show. The story will focus on prequels, though only fan-favorite villain Ice King was specifically mentioned as getting an episode.

It will be accompanied by Adventure Time: Heyo BMO, the franchise’s first entry aimed at a younger audience. The series, targeted at pre-school-aged viewers, follows the sentient gaming console BMO and his friends as they face life challenges.

The original run of Adventure Time spanned 10 seasons from 2010 through 2018. The animated series focuses on Finn the Human and his best friend, Jake the Dog, and their various adventures in the Land of Ooo, a colorful and whimsical place that is eventually revealed to actually be a post-apocalyptic world.

Adventure Time was a cultural phenomenon for its time, and its influence is still felt today. The series has already seen two continuations, including the Adventure Time: Distant Lands specials. Those specials mark the last appearance of Finn and Jake to date, depicting both heroes dying as old men and being reincarnated.

A later sequel series, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, focuses on an alternate-universe version of Finn and Jake and was recently renewed for a second season.

Outside of animation, Finn and Jake are marquee characters in the newly relaunched fighting game, Multiversus. They’re also the subjects of a recent TTRPG Kickstarter, which crushed its original $100,000 goal ten-fold.

Details remain scant on the Adventure Time movie, but Cartoon Network Studios did confirm former showrunner Adam Muto will return. He’ll be joined by with Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar and Over the Garden Wall creator Patrick McHale.

There’s no word yet on a targeted release date for the Adventure Time movie and spin-offs. While you’re waiting, you can read all about My Adventure with Superman Season 2 or Invincible Season 2, and check out all the new shows coming to streaming this month.