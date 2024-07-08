Is Chesapeake Shores Season 7 happening? Renewal news & Season 6 ending explained

With the Season 6 finale premiering in October 2022, many people are still binge-watching the Hallmark drama. Here’s the latest information on Chesapeake Shores Season 7 and if it’ll ever happen.

In Season 6 Episode 10, Sara and Kevin’s baby arrived, beginning a week of celebration that brought the O’Briens together for a last hurrah.

But, the binge-worthy TV show has been absent from the network’s TV schedule for two years, with programs such as When Calls the Heart taking over.

A renewal or reboot of the beloved drama looks less likely each year, and there is official news on this front with quotes from the cast and crew.

Article continues after ad

Is Chesapeake Shores Season 7 happening?

Chesapeake Shores Season 7 is not happening. Hallmark did not renew the series for another season.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shared stories that are relatable, poignant, and unforgettable,” Laurie Ferneau, SVP of Hallmark programming, told Variety in March 2022.

Article continues after ad

“We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”

While the news was heartbreaking, the writers tied up loose ends and delivered a satisfying last chapter, knowing it would bookmark the story.

Why Chesapeake Shores was canceled

Hallmark chose to end Chesapeake Shores because it reached “a natural conclusion, and we decided to wrap up the show on a high note in the sixth and final season.”

Article continues after ad

Hallmark Channel’s X/Twitter account gave that context to a curious fan in March 2022, letting viewers know that the choice was based on creative reasons.

If you ask us, that’s much better than an ending that leaves unanswered cliffhangers, or a show that doesn’t know when to hit the brakes.

Cast reactions

Treat Williams took to Instagram in October 2022 to show gratitude ahead of the series finale. He wrote, “Thank you @hallmarkchannel and @dpaulsonprods for Six great years playing Mick O’Brien. I will miss this cast.”

Article continues after ad

Treat Williams

“As the O’Brien’s story comes to a close tonight, I wanted to express my gratitude for getting to be a part of it,” Robert Buckley, who portrayed Evan Kincaid, said in a now-removed post.

Article continues after ad

“Thank you to the entire Chesapeake Shores cast and crew for being a wonderful group of folks I had the pleasure of spending two years with. You all rock.”

And last but not least, I want to say a big thank you to all of the fans for joining us on this journey. I hope you enjoy watching the finale as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Chesapeake Shores ending explained

Chesapeake Shores ended with Kevin and Sara’s baby boy arriving and Mick and Megan’s wedding.

Elsewhere Jess and David learned they’re expecting a baby of their own.

Luke tried to say goodbye to the town and Bree but unexpectedly turned up at the wedding. He explained that he wanted to run because he doesn’t trust when things in his life are going well, but Bree made him want to give things a fair shake.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Margaret was angry at Connor for taking on David’s father’s case, but her mood shifted when she began to believe they had a good chance of winning the case together.

Kevin applied to Johns Hopkins and Pittsburgh University, planning to become a doctor.

The episode concluded with the O’Briens sitting around their house’s firepit, sharing news about their careers and significant others.

While no more episodes are coming, you can rewatch the show on Hallmark Channel’s streaming service.

If you’re looking for a replacement drama, check out When Calls the Heart Season 12, Virgin River Season 6, The Way Home Season 3, or shows like Virgin River.