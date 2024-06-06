Virgin River has been ‘renewed’ for Season 7, but fans aren’t convinced

While Season 6 has yet to arrive, a new report has claimed that Virgin River Season 7 is happening — though fans aren’t buying it.

It’s safe to say that fans are restless ahead of the eventual Virgin River Season 6 release date, though we still don’t know when it will come to Netflix.

There’s been a constant search for leaks and spoilers, with upcoming plot points like weddings, surrogacies, and new relatives all foiled. Now, fans have been left suspicious over a report alleging that the show has been officially green-lit for a seventh season.

According to the Instagram fan account virginriverclub, the news was confirmed via the personal chef of Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, who play Mel and Jack on the show. Season 6 began filming in February, with shoots still ongoing.

The chef’s original Instagram post caption reads: “What a dream it’s been getting to spend time in beautiful Vancouver nourishing the awesome Virgin River actors — It’s a wrap until next season and I really can’t wait!”

“No confirmation as yet, but this is now showing on several fan accounts. So, I guess we will see…” one Reddit response mused, with a second agreeing, “The source of the info has been published on this account’s story. I believe it’s true otherwise this lady who’s been in direct contact with Martin, Alex, and Zibby, wouldn’t say it unless she got the wrong end of the stick.

“Just hope she won’t get in trouble for putting it out there before it’s been officially announced. She also said in her Instagram post that she’s planning to go back to Vancouver for the next season.”

While the news hasn’t been confirmed, Virgin River Season 7 certainly isn’t out of the question.

Showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Deadline, “There are no plans of wrapping anything up. I think, as long as these characters are living, there are always going to be stories to tell, and that’s an incredible opportunity for any showrunner.”

The Virgin River books also account for a hefty amount of plots that haven’t even been touched, let alone expanded on. There are currently 22 books in the series.

Before anyone gets carried away, the next season still has existing questions to answer. New episodes aren’t likely to arrive until 2025, but it’s expected that there will be a Season 6 time jump — though just what kind of time jump that will be remains to be seen.

Find out what burning questions Virgin River Season 6 needs to answer, and check out even more TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.