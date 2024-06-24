When Calls the Heart fans think iconic character could return in Season 12

Now that Season 11 has ended, all eyes are on When Calls the Heart Season 12 – and the rumor mill suggests that one iconic character could be returning.

It’s been a tough time to be a fan of When Calls the Heart. The small-town periodical has been blasted by fans for its inconsistent plot, leading up to a lackluster Season 11 finale that aired last week.

However, none of that might matter now that When Calls the Heart Season 12 has been confirmed. First announced in May 2024, we don’t have any concrete details about what might happen next in the TV show – but it could be the perfect time to right some wrongs.

Fans have been clear that Season 11 hasn’t lived up to their expectations, claiming that the writing has taken a dive since Season 8. While new pairing Elizabeth and Nathan has divided opinion, some fans have suggested that Jack could make his return in future episodes.

“I was joking with my wife earlier since Daniel Lissing is in an upcoming Hallmark movie with Erin Krakow and thought it would be the twist of all twists if they brought Jack back for Season 12. After the cliffhanger she seems to think it may be a possibility,” one fan posted on Reddit.

For those who don’t remember, Jack was a main character in When Calls the Heart from Seasons 1-5. During Season 5, he is supposedly killed by a landslide while on a training mission in Fort Clay. He’s sent off with a memorial after a body is recovered, but fans are claiming that it was never clear it was his.

On top of this, we see Jack reappear in the show after his death, returning to Abigail in a vision and asking to send her a message, casting more doubt over whether he’s actually dead.

A second fan weighed in, “Hargreaves said ‘Late husband’ at last year’s Hearties Homecoming, L Sturman and the writers talked about the need to revisit and wrap up the Fort Clay stuff. It’s very possible there will be flashback scenes and Dan might be in them, but Jack is still deceased.”

“Let’s run with the theory Jack actually is dead (which is not what I want, I want amnesia Jack to come back or brain damaged but still alive Jack to come back and make Elizabeth choose between him or Nathan!),” a third fan stated.

“Anyways, maybe the news is that Jack was deliberately killed, or someone had it out for Jack and they have a confession after all these years (and they never notified Elizabeth until they had all the facts).”

However, this may all be wishful thinking due to divided opinions over Elizabeth and her new romantic flame, Nathan. After parting from Lucas – a decision that didn’t go down well – some fans don’t think the new couple have an ounce of chemistry between them.

“I think WCTH is cowardly for not entertaining the idea/theory Jack is alive and out there: either with amnesia or brain damage or mistaken identity caused by trauma, something,” another fan mused.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 is available to watch on Hallmark’s streaming service. Season 12 has been confirmed, but no further updates have been revealed yet.

