Will there be a The Way Home Season 3?

The Hallmark series swept fans off their feet in Season 2, but we’re ready to time travel to The Way Home Season 3 after some major June 2024 updates.

The Way Home’s touching depiction of grief has seen the new TV show go from strength to strength. A strong cast led by Chyler Leigh as Kat Landry and Andie MacDowell as Del Landry has lent it dramatic chops, too.

Showrunners have teased what they’d like to see happen in the story’s future following the Season 2 finale, and it sounds mighty enticing.

With a similar cozy vibe to Hallmark Channel’s binge-worthy TV shows like When Calls the Heart, we’re ready for more. Luckily, there’s good news on that front.

When is The Way Home Season 3 coming out?

The Way Home Season 3 will be released in 2025. It begins filming in August 2024.

Hallmark’s website confirmed the news on April 1, 2024, with a video, writing “The Way Home returns for a third season in 2025!”

Co-showrunner Alexandra Clarke said (via Variety): “We’re going to be shooting in August,” during a June 2 ATX Festival panel.

The co-showrunners also revealed they’re “pretty close to the end of finalizing the episodes.”

What’s Season 3 about?

The Way Home Season 3 takes place after a time jump following Kat approaching her home at the end of Season 2.

Season 2 ended with Kat and Jacob (Spencer Macpherson) gearing up to walk into their home. Del’s reaction is the big moment fans are waiting for, but we might not see it immediately.

“We can confirm that we do have to do a time jump, purely because of when we shoot,” Clarke said.

“We left them in November 2024, and we’re going to be shooting in August.”

“That’s just the nature of our show. We do have to jump. But [it’s] to be determined how much we cheat things and stay and pick up right where we left off, similarly to how we started Season 2 and then jumped.”

Clarke refers to the Season 2 premiere, which began with a few winter scenes where Season 1 ended. The show then skipped ahead seven months in Season 2.

She also said there will be an “expansion of Elliot” in the new episodes.

