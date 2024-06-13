Virgin River Season 6 could include a major death, and fans are worried

With Virgin River Season 6 airing soon, some fans are concerned the storyline is setting up a major death in new episodes.

We’re sorry to be the bearers of bad news, but there’s still no official release date for Virgin River Season 6. Leaks have been coming out of the set thick and fast, from Mel and Jack’s wedding and surrogacy to the possible renewal of Season 7.

At the same time, some fans are taking a more logical approach to figuring out what happens next while they wait — and that leads directly to Brady’s death being a possibility in new episodes.

“So now with it turning out that Lark isn’t in love with Brady and is just settling him up so be killed,” one fan posted on Reddit. “I really like Brady, he hasn’t just been through a lot and learned to deal with things a bad way since no one was there to help him and guide him. But my question is if he dies or ends up in the hospital, what will that mean for Brie and Brady?

“She is clearly still in love with him and is just hurt by the fact he kept lying to her and also I think she is going to find out about what Mike did and blame Brady for whatever it is.”

A second weighed in, “I hope he lives and they get back together,” while a third said, “Well, that upsets me. I was pro-Mike, but if it comes out that he had something to do with Lonergan’s death, I will be really mad! Brady took all this heat from Preacher, and he may be faithless.”

After Brady and Brie broke up, he spent the majority of Season 5 loved-up with Lark, a recent member of the Virgin River community. However, the Part 2 finale showed Lark on the phone to someone in prison, stating “he doesn’t know a thing” in reference to Brady.

However, this doesn’t mean Brady is going to be bumped off as soon as Virgin River airs again. According to showrunner Patrick Sean Smith, there is set to be some kind of reunion between Brie and Brady as a Season 6 storyline.

If this is true, fans can certainly breathe a sigh of relief — however, it’s worth bearing in mind that Smith also revealed there would be a time jump in new episodes.

“I really like Brady and thought Brie was good for him. I think she was incredibly naive to think once Calvin was ‘gone’ that the entire drug enterprise would just vanish. She broke up with Brady for lying but she did lots of things behind his back too when she worked together with Mike,” another fan weighed in.

It goes without saying that Brady’s death isn’t a confirmed plot point for Virgin River Season 6, and it also isn’t in the original book series. That being said, fans might be waiting a while to find out if it’s true.

Find out what burning questions Virgin River Season 6 needs to answer, and check out even more TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.