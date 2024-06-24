When Calls the Heart fans slam “inconsistent” plot in Season 11 finale

When Calls the Heart Season 11 has officially wrapped up with its finale, but fans are slamming the series for an “inconsistent” plot.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a ride for When Calls the Heart fans, with Season 11 drawing to a close as of last week. There’s plenty of questions left to be asked – what will happen now the resort doesn’t exist? – but before Season 12 gets going, there’s an issue.

While it remains to be seen whether some of the cast (including Chris McNally) will return, fans are slamming the most recent episodes over “inconsistency,” not fully buying what the creators are trying to sell.

“Inconsistent plot…lacking authenticity!” one Reddit post weighed in. “I am puzzled by Hallmark’s support for these recent changes! The new writing direction appears disjointed, diluting the passion and hope that fans have cherished and in my view, a regrettable misstep for the Hallmark network.”

A second agreed “THIS! It is not about Team Nathan or Team Lucas. It is the way the storyline was written. It is all over the place.”

“Pretty sad that the actors are trying to sell the plot to fans who are upset,” a separate thread added. “When a show uses its actors and the showrunner to try and push and sell a lame plot because they wrote a terrible season and broke up lead characters… it is a sign that the show is losing fans and the show will completely phase out!”

“Having a showrunner who writes a terrible plot… tries to force characters together and all the characters don’t seem like themselves… pushing two characters together who don’t have a natural on-screen connection… sets the show up to seem fake and disconnected.”

For many, the main problem surrounds Elizabeth and Lucas – two of the main characters, who have had a rougher ride than usual in When Calls the Heart Season 11. While Lucas has tried and failed to get funding for his resort project, causing it to fall through, he’s also been driven away from Elizabeth in the process.

Elizabeth has since been growing closer to Nathan, dividing fan opinion about how much chemistry they actually have. On top of that, many agree that the TV show has dipped in quality since the beginning of Season 8, straying too far into soap opera territory.

“I don’t blame the actors for that. They’re doing their job and securing their job as much as possible. Even if they hate the direction of the show now, it would be career su**ide for them to say anything against it,” another fan summed up.

“This mess lies squarely on the shoulders of the show-runner and/or head writer.”

When Calls the Heart Season 11 is available to watch on Hallmark’s streaming service. Season 12 has been confirmed, but no further updates have been revealed yet.

